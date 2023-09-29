Payday 3 Rock The Cradle Red Keycard Location

You need the Red Keycard to secure a millions-worth crypto wallet to complete the Rock the Cradle heist in Payday 3.

Neon Arcade is just a front for shady dealings, which allows you to pull off a lucrative heist. After finding a way into the VIP Club section, you need to head into the IT Room to get to the crypto wallet.

However, the IT Room will be locked behind a Red Keycard. Do not fret though. It is located nearby in the Accounting Office. Here is what you do.

How to get the Rock the Cradle Red Keycard in Payday 3

You can find the Rock the Cradle Red Keycard in Payday 3 inside the Accounting Office of the Neon Arcade. This is downstairs, and the only way there is through the VIP Club.

Gaining access to the Accounting Office is not hard. What is hard, though, is getting into the VIP Club. You are going to need a VIP invitation to go past the bouncers.

1. Get yourself a VIP Club invitation

To get yourself a VIP Invitation for the VIP Club, you need to hack the phone of Cassandra Rifkin. You can find her in a black suit and red skirt near the bar.

Hacking her phone will give you a QR code that you can use in Rifkin’s Office upstairs. This will open a display case with VIP Invitations. Grab one of them but you still need to authenticate them with RFID or else they will not work.

You can find an RFID reader in the Staff Room upstairs opposite Rifin’s Office or beside the VIP Club entrance. This is random for each player.

Whichever location you need to go, be wary of security cameras behind corners. You will need to hide behind objects and pillars until the camera faces the other way.

Use the RFID reader to authenticate your VIP Invitation and head back to the entrance of the VIP Club.

2. Head into the Accounting Office

Show your fake VIP Invitation to the bouncers and head inside the VIP Club. Make your way downstairs to find the IT Room that requires the Rock the Cradle Red Keycard to enter in Payday 3.

You, instead, need to go to the doors on your right. Lockpick them and take the stairs above to the Accounting Office. The Red Keycard will be here in three possible locations.

You will either find the Rock the Cradle Red Keycard on the cabinet next to the coffee machine, inside the safe that needs to be cracked first, or on the shelf in the small room on the left.