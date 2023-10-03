Best Payday 3 Overkill Stealth Build: Weapons, Skills, Equipment

Your average stealth builds might not be that efficient for overkill heists in Payday 3. You are going to tweak your build a bit to include the best stealth skills for overkill as well as weapons that can take out head guards with ease.

Once you are done with your stealth builds and loud builds, we recommend going forward with our best overkill stealth build in Payday 3 to add some flavor to your heists.

Payday 3 overkill stealth build weapons

Primary Weapon Slot: Rienfeld 880 (shotgun)

Secondary Weapon Slot: The Signature 40 (Pistol)

Overkill Weapon Slot: HET -5 Red Fox (Sniper)

When it comes to choosing the best overkill stealth weapon in Payday 3, we are pairing the Rienfeld 880 pump action shotgun with the 12G Obelisk Silenced Barrel Extension for sound suppression.

Furthermore, the slap on the CQC Stock for better mobility. It will come in handy while encountering the high-level guards you encounter in Overkill heists as the chance of getting spotted and the health of enemies will be increased.

However, it should be mentioned that the Rienfeld 880 shouldn’t be used at all while gunning for the stealth approach in Payday 3 but saved for last if the heist takes a toll for the worse such as getting your cover blown.

No overkill stealth build is complete in Payday 3 without a pistol, especially on Overkill difficulty where all threats are high that is why we recommend keeping a secondary weapon such as the Signature 40 pistol at all times equipped with the Snub Silencer Barrel Extension, Extended Mag, and the Friction Grip.

The Signature 40 pistol is definitely a no-brainer as it is considered the best stealth weapon in Payday 3 with the attachments, we have mentioned above

Putting a silencer on can really make an impact with the sound suppression paired with the extended mag and the Friction Grip for better accuracy and lower recoil control.

Equipping a pistol can always be a handy alternative to entering a bank with a weapon that draws attention as keeping a secondary weapon can increase your mobility which helps you escape from the guards and cameras present all around the bank and draws less attention.

There are two Overkill weapons in Payday 3: the MGL Grenade launcher and the HET-5 Red Fox sniper rifle. If you’re planning on stealth, a grenade launcher will surely draw the whole city’s attention towards you

It is a wiser decision to choose the HET -5 Red Fox Sniper that comes standard with a semi-automatic 20-round mag and the thermal scope to help take out the snipers

Both of these aren’t made for stealth builds but when your teammates get busted during the heist, you can always count on the sniper to take out the long-ranged snipers listed on the buildings waiting for your head to be popped.

Best Payday 3 overkill stealth build skills

Infiltrator: Infiltrator, Quick Fingers

Infiltrator, Quick Fingers Escapist: Escapist (Aced)

Escapist (Aced) Grifter: Grifter, Walk the Walk, Social Engineering, Open Mic, Slippery

Grifter, Walk the Walk, Social Engineering, Open Mic, Slippery Hacker: Hacker, Secure Loop, Glitch Protocol

Hacker, Secure Loop, Glitch Protocol Strategist: Strategist

Strategist CQC Specialist: CQC Specialist, Pin Puller, Cover-Up

The Infiltrator is the base skill in the Skill Tree of Infiltrator that grants you, Rush, after a successful lockpick. Rush works as an incentive that grants you a 10% increase in movement speed and complements the second skill in the Infiltrator Tree which is Quick Fingers.

Make no mistake, Rush not only forms the cornerstone of our best overkill stealth build but is also the best stealth skill in Payday 3.

Quick Fingers provides you with a successful lockpick after a lock wiggle while Rush is active. This is quite beneficial for you as some heists in Payday 3 require you to get access to doors back to back such as Under the Surphaze heist.

Escapist is the base skill for the Escapist skill tree grants you, Rush, after you’ve made a sprint for 3 seconds or more. This is hands down one of the most integral skills to have in your arsenal as it can protect you against getting detection by cameras and guards.

If you decide to Ace the Escapist skill, your player can gain Edge by sliding while Rush is active. Edge can provide you with a 10% increase in your overall damage.

The Grifter is considered one of the best stealth skills in Payday 3 and it is recommended to select all of the Skills in the Grifter Tree as they all work to enhance your character to blend in while unmasked.

It allows your character to gain Rush while they’re unmasked within 1 meter of civilians which works best as you’ll be unmasked in most of your Overkill Stealth heists.

Walk the Walk compliments your overall stealth build as it works hand in hand with Grifter due to its ability to keep you undetected by the security cameras as long as you have Rush.

This skill works best in situations such as the Gold and Sharke heist where there are hordes of cameras planted all around the bank.

Social Engineering is the third skill in the Grifter Skill Tree and provides you with civilian ignorance while you commit illegal activities as long as you have Rush active.

Open Mic helps you respond to radio by an increase of 50%. This skill can be truly beneficial as it lets you get away with an inconvenient guard kill out of the sideline of other guards and remain undetected.

Slippery is the final skill in the Grifter Skill Tree and it helps you break free from the guard’s handcuffs if you get detained

The Hacker is the strongest Skill Tree in the game and allows for an overpowered Overkill Stealth Build in Payday 3. It includes all the computer-related shenanigans you could do to stay undetected by the security cameras.

The first skill in the Hacker Tree is the Hacker which lets you see the actual CCTV footage of the security cams exactly the same way you would do if you had accessed the security room in Payday 3.

Secure Loop is the second skill in the Hacker Tree which lets you hack a camera and loop its footage. You can stay undetected as long as you’ve got the cameras on loop. This also saves time since the cameras won’t be able to detect you, there won’t be any need to hunt down the camera guards coming your way.

Glitch Protocol is the last Skill in the Hacker Tree which lets you create distortions in the security guard’s radios causing distractions.

This is truly vital for a Stealth Build as guards can be a headache to get rid of. The guards will be distracted for only 5 seconds however it’s more than enough time for you to exit the premises and stay undetected.

If by any chance you’re getting escorted by a guard, you can use the Glitch Protocol skill to distract a guard and get away with arrest.

Strategist is the base skill for the Strategist Tree and lets you mark an additional target for you and your teammates to spectate. If you decide to Ace it, you’ll be granted an additional target mark to assist you further in checking your cover.

The CQC Specialist is the Base skill in the Skill Tree that works well with stealth but is quite the opposite of the infiltrator as it functions best when you’re masked up.

The CQC Specialist skill works by providing you with Rush after you’ve performed a takedown and if you decide to Ace it, you can use the body as a human shield and gain Grit.

The Grit can then be used in the Pin Puller Skill that grants the player a 5% increase in movement speed after they’ve successfully used a SWAT officer’s body as a human shield and activated their smoke grenade.

The last skill in the CQC Specialist Tree is the Cover-Up which immediately answers the guard’s radio after you’ve taken him down saving you a bunch of time while you’re in stealth.

Payday 3 overkill stealth build equipment

Deployable: Medic Bag

Medic Bag Armor Lining: Standard Lining Armor

Standard Lining Armor Throwables: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tools: ECM Jammer

Going in stealth will keep you protected from the guards however it won’t stop you from taking fall damage as it is still a thing in Payday 3. For that, we recommend choosing the Medic bag as your deployable to keep your health up while parkouring through the elevated floors.

There are 4 different Armor Linings that you get to choose from in Payday 3. Since you won’t be encountering gunfights it is best to keep the Standard Lining Armor which grants you an increase in your speed and mobility.

The Increase in your speed and mobility is one of the most crucial aspects of the best Overkill Stealth Build in Payday 3.

If you don’t have a silencer unlocked for your weapon, the throwing knife will definitely come in hand as one hit to the head of an enemy can kill them or if you’re in mid-reload and a guard detects you, quickly throw the knife and get away undetected.

Tools act as a beneficiary to your loadouts in Payday 3. The tool we recommend for your Overkill Stealth Build is the ECM Jammer. It can help you stay undetected by slowing down any security equipment.

Just place the jammer in the radius of the equipment and activate it to clear a path for yourself through the heavily secured areas.

If you aren’t feeling the ECM Jammer, try equipping the motion sensors as it detects the movements of guards present in an unexplored room helping you spec out any threats.