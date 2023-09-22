How To Fix Payday 3 Network Error: No Network Connection

It is normal to see some errors and bugs after the game’s initial release, and Payday 3 is no exception. One of the most widely complained issues players face right now is the Payday 3 Network Error, No Network Connection message that pops up when you try to start the campaign.

In this guide, I will explain some solutions you can try to solve this error.

Payday 3 No Network Connection Error solutions

First, we need to understand why it happens. The game is running a Beta Stress test on servers to see if they can handle enough traffic. If you are facing this error, the most probable reason is that the server is full, and you must wait for a spot.

However, you can still try some of these solutions to help you get rid of the Network Connection Error message:

1. Check Server status

To fix this Payday 3 error, you should first see if your server is active. You can do this by checking the X account of Payday at @PAYDAYGame and see if they posted about server inactivity. If it does, you have to wait sometime and try again.

2. Make sure you are Connected

A slow internet connection also ends with this error message. Games like Payday 3 require a stable and fast connection, so make sure your internet runs smoothly without interruption or data loss. Use Ethernet instead of Wi-Fi to prevent interruptions.

3. Restart your device

Sometimes, your router or modem is causing data loss, and you have to restart the device to make it function smoothly again. You have to unplug the device, leave it for around 5 min, and plug it in again. This can fix the Payday 3 Network Connection Error.

4. Whitelist the Game from antiviruses

This is another common issue. Antiviruses and Firewalls often block private networks due to the suspension of malware and other threats. In this case, you must allow Payday 3 as a trusted network to the windows firewall or whatever antivirus you use. This will help you get rid of the Payday network error.

5. Renew your IP address

If none of your solutions work, you can take one more final shot. That is, you have to renew your IP address. Follow these steps to do that.

Press the “ Windows ” key and type CMD in search.

” key and type CMD in search. Run it as an administrator.

Type “ ipconfig /release ,” hit enter, and wait a while to release the IP address.

,” hit enter, and wait a while to release the IP address. After that, type “ ipconfig /renew” and hit enter.

and hit enter. After a while, type “ipconfig /flushdns” to flush your DNS and hit enter.

Relaunch the Payday 3 to see if it fixes the Network Error.