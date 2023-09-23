How To Fix Payday 3 Matchmaking Not Working Error

Recently released Payday 3 is now experiencing a “Matchmaking not Working” Error, and players are getting frustrated. The matchmaking screen is getting an endless loading time and does not seem to go anywhere.

I cannot pinpoint anything specific until I know the real cause of the error. Fortunately, there are a few fixes that you can try until Starbreeze addresses this error.

What is a Matchmaking Error in Payday 3

As you might already know, Payday 3 is experiencing an issue where players get stuck in the Matchmaking Screen. The reason for getting this error can be different. Since most players are experiencing the same issue, I can say the problem is from their end.

They might be upgrading the server, as they didn’t hope for this much player traffic to come through. Or they are just dealing with a minor bug. We don’t know the reason for that, so we can hope the game developers will develop a patch as soon as possible.

To get real-time information on when this server maintenance will end, you can head to the “Payday X account” or the “Payday 3 support” website. Currently, the “Payday 3 Matchmaking not Working Error” status is still unavailable.

The message that you will see on the official Payday 3 website states, “We’re now seeing all platforms unable to matchmake; the team is working hard to restore functionality.”

On the upside, you can still use this time to get a head start on other players. You can do this by upgrading or customizing your original weapon, as Vendors are still in working order.

Payday 3 Matchmaking Not Working error Solutions

Until Starbreeze resolves the “Payday 3 Matchmaking Error”, you can do the following things listed below to resolve this error: