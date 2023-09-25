Payday 3: How To Access Gold Edition Bonuses

The Payday 3 Gold Edition bonuses are specifically for the players who have purchased the gold edition of the game. This lets you dive in with more appealing aesthetics and much more as I uncover more about Gold Edition.

Both Gold and Silver Edition come packed with pre-order DLC as well. I will guide you on how to claim Gold Edition Bonuses. I will also inform you about an issue related to the Gold Edition.

How to claim Gold Edition Bonuses in Payday 3

There is no ambiguity in claiming edition bonuses in Payday 3. It is straightforward; all you have to do is access your Inventory. As soon as you start playing the game, you will find the edition’s inclusive items in your inventory. The same goes for Silver Edition as well. You do not have to look anywhere else except the inventory.

However, players of PlayStation who bought the Gold Edition reported that they could not claim their bonuses as they were missing from their inventory. Payday 3 Developers have confirmed that they are aware of this issue.

They have pointed out the problem at PlayStation’s end. They claimed that PlayStation has been running an older version of Payday 3 that rendered claiming the Gold Edition Bonuses impossible. However, PlayStation has been actively working on this issue.

Since then, PlayStation has rolled out an update to fix this issue, so it should not be a matter now, as players can easily claim their Gold edition bonuses successfully.

Payday 3 All Gold Edition Bonuses

The Gold Edition is the best of Payday 3 but stands out as the most expensive one, listed at 59.99 USD on Steam. It comes packed with multiple bonuses that include the following items:

Dark Sterling Mask

Golden Slate Gloves

Skull of Liberty Mask

Trifecta Loot Bag DLC that includes Venomous Verdigris Mask and Obsidian Glitz Outfit.

The Payday 3 Gold Edition includes the base game, 1-Year Season Pass, 4 New heists, 4 Tailer Packs, and 4 weapon Packs. This allows you to get the most out of the game by giving you a great variety of weapons and cosmetics that you can integrate with the heister you like the most.

The Silver pack only comes with the 6-month season pass and gives you half of the Heists, Weapon packs, and Trailer Packs and only includes Dark Sterling Mask and Trifecta Loot Bag DLC.