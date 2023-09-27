Payday 3: How To Flip The Right Switch In No Rest For The Wicked

Flipping the right switch during Payday 3 No Rest for the Wicked heist is essential to open the security gate. Once you get the ‘Flip the right switches’ objective, you must look for the correct colored switch and flip it. This can be tricky if you do not know where to find the correct color.

How to Flip the Right Switch in Payday 3

You must first locate the IT Room to flip the right switch in No Rest for the Wicked. This is where you will find the right color. Afterward, you must return to the security gate to flip the same colored switch in Payday 3, No Rest for the Wicked.

1. Find the Cable Controller

To find the Cable Controller, you must go to the IT Room, which can spawn in two places. It can be on the bank’s roof or upstairs. However, it is easily recognizable as a red-colored keycard reader will be placed outside it.

Once you locate the IT Room in Payday 3, No Rest for the Wicked, you must access it using a Red keycard, which you can pick from a guard. Your usual Blue keycard cannot be used here. Look for a guard on the first or second floor with the Red keycard hanging on his belt and crouch to pickpocket it from him.

After getting your hands on the red keycard, return to the IT Room and insert it in the keycard reader to enter the room. You will first have to hack into the system and turn off the power from the IT Room, and then you can start looking for the cable controller with the right color for the switch in Payday 3.

2. Look for the right color

Look for a Cable Controller Screen in the IT Room and activate it. Once activated, it will show you which colored cable is connected to it currently. Note the color displayed on the screen, as it will be the color of the switch you need to flip later.

3. Flip the correct color Switch

Now that you have the correct color of the switch, all you need to do is go back to the security gate and flip the switch. Head downstairs to the security gate on the first floor and go near the switch box placed on its left. You will see four colored switches here, i.e., green, blue, white, and red.

Flip the switch of the same color displayed on the Cable Controller in the IT Room during Payday 3, No Rest for the Wicked. If you turn off the right-colored switch, the security gate will open. Now, you can move on to the next objective of No Rest for the Wicked heist, which is opening the vault.