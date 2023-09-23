How To Get Favors In Payday 3

In Payday 3, Favors helps decrease the complexity of your heist mission. After getting favors, you will get various hints during the mission itself. These will help you determine the objectives at the beginning of the heist.

You can purchase the Favors by visiting the vendor section, and there, you will have four options, including Ammo Bag, Armor Bag, Medic Bag, and Zipline Bag. If you are wondering how to get these favors, you have come to the right place. I will discuss how you can conveniently buy these and use them to complete your challenges in Payday 3.

How to buy Favors in Payday 3

Buying favors in the game is an easy task. You can do so by following the easy steps below.

In the primary menu setting, hover to the Vendors section, which will be next to the Loadout in Payday 3.

section, which will be next to the Loadout in Payday 3. Under this section, you will see four options, so choose the one that says Gage: Arms Dealer.

Afterward, scroll down to find the Favors tab at the end, with four items listed. These will include favors such as Ammo Bags, Medic bags, etc.

How to equip and use Favors

After viewing the four options in the Favors section, you can buy and equip them on your character in Payday 3. Then, you can start the game by joining a team lobby with the favor you equipped active on your team. You can also see favors your team member selects by clicking on the tab present on the left side.

You can include the favor by selecting these assets to fill the four slots. Moreover, looking towards the left corner, you will notice that this section will contain the favors you purchased earlier. You can also equip more than one favor to benefit from it during your heist missions in Payday 3.

Lastly, remember that there is no need to activate the favor as it will only require you to select it beforehand in the lobby. You can automatically start your heist with that favor.

Payday 3 Heist Specific Favors

You will become aware of certain favors during the game, which can be labeled Heist Specific Favors in Payday 3. These favors will pop up when you join a heist lobby and will help you during your mission.

This can be understood from the following example. This heist-specific favor will kick in if you have started the Dirt Ice Vault unlock heist. This way, you will automatically learn the keycard’s location on your map with this favor at the beginning of this specific heist.

However, these Heist Specific Favors’ origins are unknown and can originate randomly during a heist. However, some speculation has been made that these specific favors may have resulted from rewards for looting extensively during a heist.

These theories are baseless, and since these Heist Specific Favors are random, you will have to wait for the developers to confirm the cause of their unexpected appearance in Payday 3.