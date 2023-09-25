How To Defeat Dozers In Payday 3

The Dozer in Payday 3 is a type of enemy and has been a core part of the franchise since the game’s first installment. The developers decided to take a character, wrap it in a near-indestructible armor, and set it free on the map to charge at you like a Rhino.

On top of that, they are equipped with a machine gun and can rip you to shreds at a moment’s notice. When you see them, your first instinct will be to turn away and run, but eventually, you will have to deal with them, and that’s when you need a plan. Lucky for you, we have figured out how you can defeat a Dozer short of a Bulldozer in Payday 3.

How to Kill Bulldozers in Payday 3

At first sight, Bulldozers might seem like a mountain, which they surely are, and also impossible to take down, but they are not. They have a weakness, and you need willingness to exploit it to its fullest extent. What it might be, you ask. The Dozer has a weak spot, and it is his head/face shield.

While the rest of the body can take a ginormous amount of damage, the head, on the other hand, is slightly more destructible. Here is what you need to kill a Dozer in Payday 3 quickly:

Distract and Defeat

Payday 3 is fun with friends, so you should create or join a party. Your best bet is to ask for help from an ally. Focusing on the head of a charging bull is intimidating, but you do get the courage to do it if it is not charging at you. Sounds selfish, but it works.

When you see a Bulldozer appear, call out your teammate to help, and either you or your friend will be the focus of the Dozer. The person out of the vision must unleash every firepower into his head.

First, the face shield will break, exposing his face, but you cannot stop there and have to shoot him in the face a little longer until the Bulldozer finally goes down. This is the easiest way to defeat a Dozer in Payday 3.

Get Up Close and Personal

If you are feeling ballsy and want to take it all upon yourself while playing solo to fight a raging, you must get closer. Pick a weapon with a high DPS, an assault rifle such as KU-59 or VF-7S. A shotgun might also work against a Bulldozer in Payday 3.

You can pick between either the Mosconi 12 Classic or the Reinfeld 880. The problem with the shotgun is that you run out of bullets quickly, so you must ensure all your shots are at point-blank range.

Burn With Fire

This is another way to kill the Dozer. The biggest problem is that he charges at you and closes the gap quickly. This sometimes does not give you a chance to act appropriately. If you have seen a Bulldozer in Payday 3 approaching you from a distance, you can use fire to block its path.

If you have anything like the flamethrower, fire rounds, or Molotovs, all these will stop the Dozer in its path and damage it over time. This further helps you break the shield and put him to sleep for good. One thing to be careful about is not to hurt your allies when playing with fire.

Besides these, this also gets creative and finds your style to take the behemoth down.