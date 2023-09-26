Payday 3: How To Crack Safes Faster

In Payday 3, cracking a safe you find during the heist requires you to complete the minigame three times without failing. These saves are a great way to get some free cash. Moreover, your key to a door will often be locked in a safe, and you have to open it.

Many players, especially new players, face difficulty cracking a safe in Payday 3. Every time you try to unlock it, you will be met by a mini-dial game that you have to complete to open the safe.

Often, they mess up on rotation and get frustrated. But you don’t have to, as I will share a trick with you that allows you to crack safes faster in Payday 3.

How to open Deposit Boxes and Safes in Payday 3

Not only do you have to unlock safes, but often, you have to unlock them faster because you will have police on your chase. To effectively open a safe, you have to rotate the dial and perform 3 correct codes. You can rotate the dial on either left or right. The direction in which you have to rotate will be highlighted.

You must rotate and search for the correct digit on the Payday 3 safe dial. Rotate in the direction and try to observe the movement of the dial; when you get near the correct digit, the dial will get a little shaky.

It indicates that you are a few digits away from the correct code and should slow down. When you reach the correct code, the dial will turn green, and you must immediately pause your movement.

Afterward, you must rotate in another direction and reach the correct number. You must perform this procedure thrice to unlock the safe in Payday 3.

Tips for Successfully Cracking Safes

Here are some tips to successfully open a safe in Payday 3: