How To Change FOV In Payday 3

Payday 3 allows you to change FOV, a critical mechanic affecting your gameplay. Field of View refers to the extent of the game displayed to you or how wide your perspective is. A higher FOV means the display is zoomed out, and you can see more of your surroundings, while a lower FOV presents a zoomed-in display with a lesser view of the surroundings.
You can adjust your FOV in Payday 3 according to your preferences from a slider ranging from 0 to 90. However, if you wish to increase your Field of View beyond 90, there is another way. Without further delay, let us learn how to change FOV.
Steps to change FOV in Payday 3
The in-game option to change the Field of View ranges from zero to 90. You can adjust it using a slider. To change the Field of View, follow the steps mentioned below:
- Run Payday 3 and open its main menu.
- You must first head to Settings by clicking the More option from the main menu.
- Once in Settings, select the Video tab right next to the User Interface from the tabs menu at the top.
- Scroll down till you are in the Camera Category.
- You will see a Field of View option here with a slider in front of it that ranges from a minimum of 0 to a maximum of 90
- Slide the FOV value, adjust it according to your preference, and save changes at the end.
How to increase FOV beyond 90
Sometimes, players suffer from motion sickness or want a broader perspective of the game with greater surroundings, but the available in-game FOV of 90 does not get the job done. However, there is no need to worry; you can increase this FOV in Payday 3 beyond 90 by bringing a minor change in the code. This can be done by following the steps mentioned below:
- First, open your PC’s Local App Data folder by pressing the Window key + R key simultaneously and then entering the %LocalAppData% in the RUN application.
- Now look for the PayDay 3 folder here
- Follow the Saved> Config> WindowsNoEditor> GameUserSettings.ini path
- Open the GameUserSetrings.ini file using Notepad and look for the CameraVerticalFOV-90 code in it
- You can change the FOV value by replacing 90 with your desired value in the code string and then saving the file.
- Launch Payday 3, and your FOV will be increased to whatever value you changed.