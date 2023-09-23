How To Change FOV In Payday 3

Payday 3 allows you to change FOV, a critical mechanic affecting your gameplay. Field of View refers to the extent of the game displayed to you or how wide your perspective is. A higher FOV means the display is zoomed out, and you can see more of your surroundings, while a lower FOV presents a zoomed-in display with a lesser view of the surroundings.

You can adjust your FOV in Payday 3 according to your preferences from a slider ranging from 0 to 90. However, if you wish to increase your Field of View beyond 90, there is another way. Without further delay, let us learn how to change FOV.

Steps to change FOV in Payday 3

The in-game option to change the Field of View ranges from zero to 90. You can adjust it using a slider. To change the Field of View, follow the steps mentioned below:

Run Payday 3 and open its main menu .

. You must first head to Settings by clicking the More option from the main menu.

by clicking the option from the main menu. Once in Settings, select the Video tab right next to the User Interface from the tabs menu at the top.

right next to the User Interface from the tabs menu at the top. Scroll down till you are in the Camera Category.

Category. You will see a Field of View option here with a slider in front of it that ranges from a minimum of 0 to a maximum of 90

option here with a slider in front of it that ranges from a minimum of 0 to a maximum of 90 Slide the FOV value, adjust it according to your preference, and save changes at the end.

How to increase FOV beyond 90

Sometimes, players suffer from motion sickness or want a broader perspective of the game with greater surroundings, but the available in-game FOV of 90 does not get the job done. However, there is no need to worry; you can increase this FOV in Payday 3 beyond 90 by bringing a minor change in the code. This can be done by following the steps mentioned below: