Payday 2 Skills Tree Guide – Mastermind, Enforcer, Technician and Ghost



Payday 2 is one of those new unholy mutations that most people in the industry like to call ‘Action Games with RPG Elements’, which basically really means that it’s a FPS with a level and skills system.

PayDay 2 Skills

Each character has four skill trees they can invest points in called; Mastermind, Enforcer, Technician and Ghost. Mastermind is the game’s support class. They basically improve the stats and skills of the rest of the crew, and also act as medics.

Enforcer are the most straightforward class. All their skills have to do with killing and destruction and making those two tasks as quick and efficient as possible.

Technicians are responsible for interacting with various objects that can either aid or hinder you on your quest for riches. They can access security cameras, break into vaults and generally do other geeky things.

Think of the Ghost as your typical stealthy assassin. He does mostof the long-range dirty work and can sneak around with the best of them. A ghost is actually capable of sloing a level.

Each skill here can be leveled up twice, oce to get the standard version, and another time to get the Ace version of the skill.

Mastermind Skill Tree

Basic Skill: Unlocking the Mastermind

Description. Gives you the Doctor Bag deployable item. Any members of your crew can pick up the Doctor Bag for healing.

Tier #1

Cable Guy (Standard)

Allows you to tie up hostages faster.

Cable Guy (Ace)

Increases your total supply of cables by a lot.

Combat Medic (Standard)

You get a damage boost for a short time after reviving an ally.

Combat Medic (Ace)

Now you can revive allies with more health.

Endurance (Standard)

Your stamina is increased.

Endurance (Ace)

The whole crew’s stamina is increased.

Tier One Bonus: Increases the interaction time of the Doctor Bag.

Tier #2

Inside Man (Standard)

Reduces the cost of assets in the job overview menu.

Inside Man (Ace)

Gain access to special assets that you otherwise can’t.

Fast Learner (Standard)

You will earn experience points faster than normal.

Fast Learner (Ace)

The whole crew earns experience points faster than normal.

Leadership (Standard)

The crew gets some recoil reduction with regards to pistols

Leadership (Ace)

The recoil reduction is expanded to cover all weapons.

Tier Two Bonus: The crew’s overall stamina is increased.

Tier #3

Smooth Talker (Standard)

Bluffing on a pager is now more effective.

Smooth Talker (Ace)

Special enemies that you mark take extra damage.

Equilibrium (Standard)

Increased accuracy with pistols and increases the speed with which you draw and holster pistols.

Equilibrium (Ace)

Increased rate of fire with pistols.

Dominator (Standard)

It becomes easier to dominate most enemies.

Dominator (Ace)

Strength and range of the intimidation is increased.

Tier Three Bonus: Increases the distance of your shout.

Tier #4

Stockholm Syndrome (Standard)

Nearby civilians might revive you if you talk to them.

Stockholm Syndrome (Ace)

After reviving you, civilians might give you some ammo.

Combat Doctor (Standard)

Allows you to lay down two doctor bags.

Combat Doctor (Ace)

Doctor Bags have additional charges.

Joker (Standard)

You can persuade an enemy that has surrendered to you to fight for you.

Joker (Ace)

Boosts the new ally’s health and damage.

Tier Four Bonus: Converted enemies have more health and do more damage.

Tier #5

Black Marketeer (Standard)

All purchases will cost less.

Black Marketeer (Ace)

Purchase costs are reduced further, and weapon resale values are higher.

Gunslinger (Standard)

Decreases pistol reload times.

Gunslinger (Ace)

Increased damage dealt with pistols.

Kilmer (Standard)

Decreases assault rifle reload times.

Kilmer (Ace)

Decreases assault rifle recoil.

Tier Five Bonus: It will now take less time to convert enemies to your side.

Tier #6

Control Freak (Standard)

Your noise intimidates civilians.

Control Freak (Ace)

Civilians intimidation duration is increased.

Pistol Messiah (Standard)

Killing an enemy with a pistol while downed revives you. One charge.

Pistol Messiah (Ace)

Gain two additional charges for Pistol Messiah.

Inspire (Standard)

You can revive allies faster.

Inspire (Ace)

You can revive allies simply by shouting at them.

Tier Six Bonus: Intimidation power through shouting increased. Assets cost less.

Enforcer Skill Tree

Basic Skill: Unlocking the Enforcer

Description. Gives you the Ammo Bag deployable item. Any members of your crew can pick up the Ammo Bag for ammunition.

Tier #1

Oppressor (Standard)

Your weapons suppress enemies more easily.

Oppressor (Ace)

Even easier to suppress foes with your weapons.

Bullet Storm (Standard)

Right after dropping an Ammo Bag your shots do not deplete ammo.

Bullet Storm (Ace)

The amount of time for which you don’t use up ammunition is increased.

Transporter (Standard)

You move faster than usual when carrying bags.

Transporter (Ace)

You can now throw bags further away.

Tier One Bonus: Enemies are more easily suppressed.

Tier #2

Die Hard (Standard)

You can use your primary weapon when you’re downed.

Die Hard (Ace)

Your armor recovers faster.

Underdog (Standard)

You deal bonus damage when outnumbered (surrounded by 3 foes or more)

Underdog (Ace)

You take reduced damage when outnumbered (surrounded by 3 foes or more)

Pumping Iron (Standard)

Non-special enemies take more damage from your melees.

Pumping Iron (Ace)

All enemies take more damage from your melees.

Tier Two Bonus: You get bonus health.

Tier #3

Shotgun Impact (Standard)

Shotgun recoil is reduced.

Shotgun Impact (Ace)

Shotgun damage is increased.

Stun Resistance (Standard)

Blind duration of flashbangs is reduced on you.

Stun Resistance (Ace)

Further reduces blind duration of flashbangs on you.

Tough Guy (Standard)

Camera shake upon taking damage is reduced.

Tough Guy (Ace)

You have more health during bleed out now.

Tier Three Bonus: It is now even more easier to suppress enemies.

Tier #4

Shotgun CQB (Standard)

You reload speed with shotguns increases.

Shotgun CQB (Ace)

Improves snap-to-zoom with shotguns.

Ammunition Specialist (Standard)

You can now drop two Ammo Bags.

Ammunition Specialist (Ace)

Additional charges on Ammo Bags.

Berserker (Standard)

You deal more melee damage the lower your health is.

Berserker (Ace)

Description. You deal more weapon damage the lower your health is.

Tier Four Bonus: Additionally gain more health.

Tier #5

Hard Boiled (Standard)

Firing shotgun from the hip is now more accurate.

Hard Boiled (Ace)

All weapons now fire more accurately when firing from thr hip.

Bandoliers (Standard)

Increases size of your weapon magazine.

Bandoliers (Ace)

Foes drop bonus ammo upon death.

Portable Saw (Standard)

You unlock the portable saw.

Portable Saw (Ace)

Increases durability of your sawblades.

Tier Five Bonus: Increases damage dealt with weapons and attacks.

Tier #6

Overkill (Standard)

After killing someone with a shotgun or the portable saw, you temporarily deal bonus damage.

Overkill (Ace)

Damage bonus now applies to all weapons.

Iron Man (Standard)

Enables you to equip the Improved Combined Tactical Vest.

Iron Man (Ace)

Shielded enemies get knocked back when you melee them.

Carbon Blade (Standard)

Saw Blades are replaced with carbon blades.

Carbon Blade (Ace)

The blades lose less durability for each attack and are more durable overall.

Tier Six Bonus: You additionally gain even more health.

Technician Skill Tree

Basic Skill: Unlocking the Technician

Description. Gives you the Trip Mine deployable item.

Tier #1

Rifleman (Standard)

Faster camera snap-to-aim with assault rifles.

Rifleman (Ace)

Faster Zoom with Assault Rifles.

Demolition Man (Standard)

More Trip Mines

Demolition Man (Ace)

Faster deployment of mines.

Nerves of Steel (Standard)

When you are using an object or tool, you take less damage.

Nerves of Steel (Ace)

You can use the sights while downed.

Tier One Bonus: mask and weapon crafting costs less.

Tier #2

Sharpshooter (Standard)

Single-shots weapons are now more accurate for you.

Sharpshooter (Ace)

Mobility increases when using rifles.

Combat Engineer (Standard)

Different modes on your mines.

Combat Engineer (Ace)

Replaces trip mine laser with proximity sensor.

Hardware Expert (Standard)

Setting up and starting a drill is now faster, as well as trip mine deployment speed.

Hardware Expert (Ace)

Occasionally the drill restarts on its own when stopped and the time taken to deploy a sentry gun is reduced.

Tier Two Bonus: Further increases Mobility speed with any weapon.

Tier #3

Sentry Gun (Standard)

Gives you the Sentry gun deployable.

Sentry Gun (Ace)

Sentry gun health is increased.

Improved Crafting (Standard)

Weapon crafting is now cheaper.

Improved Crafting (Ace)

Mask crafting is now cheaper.

Drill Sergeant (Standard)

Drills drill faster.

Drill Sergeant (Ace)

Another drilling speed increase.

Tier Three Bonus: Further decreses cost of weapon and mask crafting.

Tier #4

Sentry Tergeting Package (Standard)

Sentry Gun Accuracy Increased.

Sentry Targeting Package (Ace)

Sentry Gun Accuracy further increased.

Blast Radius (Standard)

Trip Mine damage radius increased.

Blast Radius (Ace)

Trip Mine damage radius further increased.

Silent Drilling (Standard)

Drills are now quieter.

Silent Drilling (Ace)

Your drills make no noise whatsoever.

Tier Four Bonus: Headshot damage increased.

Tier #5

Sentry Combat Upgrade (Standard)

More ammo for sentry.

Sentry Combat Upgrade (Ace)

Defensive shield for the sentry.

Shaped Charge (Standard)

Increased number of trip mines.

Shaped Charged (Ace)

Trip mines become Shaped Charges, which can be put on doors and safes.

Shockproof (Standard)

Sometimes reflects taser attacks on you.

Shockproof (Ace)

Interacting with an officer who is tasing you will electrocute the officer.

Tier Five Bonus: Further cheapens weapon and mask crafting.

Tier #6

Sentry Tower Defense (Standard)

Allows the placement of two sentries simultaneously.

Sentry Tower Defense (Ace)

Sentry damage boosted.

Mag Plus (Standard)

Bigger magazines for all weapons.

Mag Plus (Ace)

Even bigger magazines for all weapons.

Bulletproof (Standard)

Boosts armor strength.

Bulletproof (Ace)

Increased armor recovery rate for crew.

Tier Six Bonus: Increases mobility with all weapons, increases your armor, and the armor recovery rate for the crew.

Ghost Skill Tree

Basic Skill: Unlocking the Ghost

Description. Gives you the ECM Jammer equipment.

Tier #1

Dead Presidents (Standard)

Loots sells for more.

Dead Presidents (Ace)

Loot sells for even more.

Sprinter (Standard)

Increases Stamina regeneration speed.

Sprinter (Ace)

Sprint speed increased and you have a chance of dodging enemy fire while sprinting.

Car Burgler (Standard)

Reduces the damage you take from falls.

Cat Burgler (Ace)

Fall damage affects armor.

Tier One Bonus: Dodge chance is increased.

Tier #2

Fast Hands (Standard)

Faster parking and interaction with loot bags.

Fast Hands (Ace)

Even faster parking and interaction with loot bags.

Chameleon (Standard)

You are less suspicious to civilian and guards.

Chameleon (Ace)

Enemies tend to target you less when you’re standing with your allies.

Cleaner (Standard)

Special enemies take more damage from you.

Cleaner (Ace)

You can now bag and throw bodies.

Tier Two Bonus: Weapon swapping is faster.

Tier #3

Shinobi (Standard)

Standing and crouching movement speed increased.

Shinobi (Ace)

Enemies don’t make noises when attacked.

Martial Arts (Standard)

Increased chance of knocking someone down with a melee attack.

Martial Arts (Ace)

More resistant to melee attacks.

SMG Specialist (Standard)

Faster reload with SMGs.

SMG Specialist (Ace)

Reduced recoil when using SMGs.

Tier Three Bonus: HIgher chance to dodge enemy fire.

Tier #4

Nine Lives (Standard)

You can take more damage before being arrested.

Nine Lives (Ace)

Small chance of an instant revive when downed.

ECM Specialist (Standard)

You can now place two ECm jammers simultaneously.

ECM Specialist (Ace)

Longer duration for Jammers, and their feedback duration

Silent Killer (Standard)

Silenced weapons do more damage.

Silent Killer (Ace)

Silenced weapons do even more damage.

Tier Four Bonus: Longer stealth.

Tier #5

Lockpicking Expert (Standard)

Faster lockpicking.

Lockpicking Expert (Ace)

Description. You can open safes without making noise.

ECM Overdrive (Standard)

Jammer duration increased

ECM Overdrive (Ace)

Jammer duration increased again and they can now open some doors.

The Professional (Standard)

Silenced weapon recoil reduced.

The Professional (Ace)

Silenced weapon accuracy increased.

Tier Five Bonus: Faster weapon swapping.

Tier #6

Lucky Charm (Standard)

Higher chance of getting a good item in the three-card game.

Lucky Charm (Ace)

Even higher chance of getting a good item in the three-card game.

ECM Feedback (Standard)

Allows you to use the jammer to knock enemies out.

ECM Feedback (Ace)

Longer feedback duration.

Moving Target (Standard)

Enables sprint-strafing.

Moving Target (Ace)

You can now move in any direction during a sprint.

Tier Six Bonus: Further increases the chance of getting a good item in the three-card game.