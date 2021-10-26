This Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Best Low Level Spells guide showcases our picks for the Top Spells at the low spellcasting levels (level 1 and 2 spells).

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Best Low-Level Spells

Low levels can sometimes be challenging because a lot of spells either don’t do enough damage or just flat out miss. Using these spells can help you out if you find yourself in such a situation.

So, let’s begin with the list of best low-level spells right away. We will be mentioning the pros and cons of each spell in Pathfinder WotR in detail to help you make decisions easily.

Web

Web is a Level 2 Transmutation spell in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous. A Reflex save is to be made in the area where the spell is to be cast.

If the save is successful, then the creature is inside the Web. If the save fails, then the creature gains grappled condition but can break free by making a combat maneuver check.

This is a pretty good AOE and can help you get out of difficult situations. The best thing about this spell is that it isn’t affected by Spell Resistance at all.

Moreover, it offers more AOE crowd control and large AOE coverage as well. This allows the players to take out multiple mobs. The players can also disable them more than because they will have to make a save each round.

The only fact that Ranged units can still shoot or cast is a drawback for this spell, but it doesn’t cost much when compared to its advantages. So, this spell is a good choice to make for any difficult situation you face.

Hideous Laughter

The next one on the list is Hideous Laughter in the list. This spell is a level 2 Enchantment Spell.

This spell is unfortunately affected by spell resistance, so it is a little bit harder to land. But if it does land, the mob cannot move, attack, or cast due to the gales of manic laughter, falling prone. It’s great for casters that can’t hex for their level 2 spell slot.

Grease

Now, moving towards the Grease which is a level 1 Conjuration Spell. This is another spell that isn’t affected by Spell Resistance. It also offers AOE crowd control, so you can take out multiple mobs at the same time.

The AOE coverage is not as good as the Web, but that can be good or bad depending on your situation.

You may get to disable them more than once as well. Not only that, you also get Attacks of Opportunity on them if they try to stand.

Animate Dead

Animate Dead is a level 3 Necromancy Spell in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous. This spell is able to summon skeletal champions to aid. The creatures called to aid begin the action immediately after they appear.

These creatures can help you to block the foes from coming at you. Also, they can guard you against the archers, casters, and enemies getting closer.

In this way, you can stop the enemies from getting Attacks of Opportunity on you as well.

Dispel Magic

Dispel Magic is a Level 3 Abjuration Spell. This spell offers you the ability to cancel out one spell that is currently being cast. It is also not affected by Spell Resistance.

It also allows you to enhance your Abjuration skills with feats, so definitely a useful option to get out of difficult situations quickly.

Haste

Haste is a level 3 Transmutation Spell. This spell allows the transmuted creatures to move quicker than the normal speed to cause several useful effects.

This may allow a creature to make an extra attack while attacking the enemy. The creature makes use of the full base attack bonus plus any suitable modifier. This effect isn’t cumulative, so you can use it to make an extra action.

A hasted creature gains +1 bonus on attack rolls and a +1-dodge bonus to AC and reflex saves.

The speed of a Hasted creature increases by 30 feet and can increase up to double the normal speed. This is also considered as an Enhancement bonus. Moreover, Haste dispels Slow as well.