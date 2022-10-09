Despite having purchased the $40 Watchpoint Pack for Overwatch 2, a lot of people are complaining that their purchase isn’t working. If you are one such unfortunate user who can’t access the content of their Watchpoint Pack in Overwatch 2, allow us to suggest some fixes.

Since Watchpoint Pack is just cosmetics and Overwatch Coins, it is possible that you might have access to some of your skins from it while others remain missing or you might not have gotten your Overwatch Coins.

Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack not working fix

If you are playing OW2 on a PC, there is no 100% working solution available to fix missing Watchpoint Pack content as of now. It is, again, a server-side issue and usually gets fixed after a few hours of waiting.

So you will need some patients as Blizzard is having problems with the server and is working on fixing it. In most cases restarting the game has fixed the Watchpoint Pack not working problem.

If this hasn’t fixed the issue, you should contact Blizzard Support. To do it properly, you should follow the steps below.

Go to the Battle.net support page and click on Contact Support.

After that, Click on Overwatch 2, and a new tab will appear asking you to describe your issue.

Describe your issue and then click “I still need help.”

Now click payment and select Purchase Failure.

Again click on Contact Us and Log in to your Battle.net account.

Select the payment details, enter the error text you see, and describe the issue again.

Once done, click Submit.

After successfully submitting the ticket, you may have to wait for 24 or even more hours for the fix.

How to fix Watchpoint Pack not working on console

If you are playing Overwatch 2 on a console, you can try the following solutions.

Firstly ensure that you have installed the Watchpoint Pack correctly. Make sure you are using the most recent version of the game.

The second thing you will need to take care of is no files from the OW 1 are on the system because that can cause a conflict between two versions of the game.

Reinstalling the game is another fix, but for this again, you have to ensure no files from the OW 1 exist in the system.