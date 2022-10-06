Tanks are the very backbone of any team comp in Overwatch 2. They have to guard their entire team and enable the squad to push towards the objective. Pick the wrong tank and you will lose the match in no time. That is why we have prepared a list of the best tanks in Overwatch 2 and listed them according to their importance.

Overwatch 2 best tank heroes ranked

The tank role might have been dealt a massive blow with the release of OW2 by reducing the number of tanks in a team to one with the balancing changes but that makes them all that more important.

The following tank rankings for OW2 are our personal choices based around the current meta. However, since OW2 just launched and balance updates regularly shift things, keep checking back for updated meta tank rankings for OW2.

5. D.Va

Weapon (Meka): Fusion Cannons

Fusion Cannons Weapon (Hana): Light Gun

Light Gun Alt-Fire Ability : Defense Matrix – blocks all incoming projectiles including projectile-based ultimates

: Defense Matrix – blocks all incoming projectiles including projectile-based ultimates Ability 1 : Micro Missiles: Fire multiple rockets from the Meka

: Micro Missiles: Fire multiple rockets from the Meka Ability 2 : Booster – Allows D.Va to fly up or dash forward using the boosters on the Meka

: Booster – Allows D.Va to fly up or dash forward using the boosters on the Meka Ultimate Ability: Self Destruct – Ejects the mech causing it to explode after a short while, dealing damage to nearby enemies

D.Va is a slow speed tank hero in OW2. Although her mech is a powerful tool and deals quite a lot of damage, but she still needs higher-speed teammates to keep things running smooth. While out of her mech she is extremely vulnerable but can still deal damage over long range thanks to her light gun.

DVa can be a great main tank for your team as she allows players to push forward with ease while blocking all incoming enemy projectiles, thus keeping the weaker allies safe.

4. Winston

Weapon: Tesla Cannon

Tesla Cannon Ability 1 : Jump Pack – allows Winston to jump in and out of danger over long distances

: Jump Pack – allows Winston to jump in and out of danger over long distances Ability 2 : Barrier Projector – drops a dome shield that protects all allies inside

: Barrier Projector – drops a dome shield that protects all allies inside Ultimate Ability: Primal Rage – gains a massive health boost and drops his weapon in favor of large swipe attacks that deal damage and knockback enemies

Winston still remains a favorite tank among dive comps. His Barrier Projector may not be as powerful as Reinhardt’s shield but can still be handy in a pinch to protect support heroes or even give Winston a bit of breathing room.

Timed correctly, Primal Rage can be highly useful to clear out points thus making Winston a one-man army in clutch moments. His Tesla Cannon is especially useful for new players as it requires little aiming and be deal with fast moving characters with ease.

3. Reinhardt

Weapon: Rocket Hammer

Rocket Hammer Alt-Fire Ability : Barrier Shield – Holds a giant energy shield that blocks all incoming projectile attacks

: Barrier Shield – Holds a giant energy shield that blocks all incoming projectile attacks Ability 1 : Charge – charge forward with the boosters on his back, knocking enemies out of the way and pinning one of them to smash against any obstacle

: Charge – charge forward with the boosters on his back, knocking enemies out of the way and pinning one of them to smash against any obstacle Ability 2 : Fire Strike – throw a fiery arc projectile from his hammer that passes through shields

: Fire Strike – throw a fiery arc projectile from his hammer that passes through shields Ultimate Ability: Earthshatter – slams hammer on the ground, knocking down all enemies in front of Reinhardt

Whatever the meta might be, Reinhardt will remain one of the most sought-after picks for teams who want to play a bit defensive. While he may lack a bit in offense, his size and the large barrier shield make him the best tank to hold the line and help the team push forward while being protected.

2. Doomfist

Weapon: Hand Cannon

Hand Cannon Alt-Fire Ability : Rocket Punch – charges his fist and then dashes forward, hitting an enemy results in them being knocked back

: Rocket Punch – charges his fist and then dashes forward, hitting an enemy results in them being knocked back Ability 1 : Seismic Slam – leaps upwards and then slams on the ground

: Seismic Slam – leaps upwards and then slams on the ground Ability 2 : Power Block – blocks incoming projectiles, charging Rocket Punch

: Power Block – blocks incoming projectiles, charging Rocket Punch Ultimate Ability: Meteor Strike – flies up in the air, disappearing from view, while allowing players to choose a spot where to land. Slams down on the spot dealing massive damage.

A new addition to the tank lineup in OW2, Doomfist originally used to be a damage dealing character. He still retains his mobility-based attacks and can easily punish other slow tanks.

When combined properly with characters like Mei, Doomfist can devastate the entire enemy team in an instant with his ultimate and then pick off the remaining few with his slam attacks.

1. Orisa

Weapon: Augmented Fusion Driver

Augmented Fusion Driver Alt-Fire Ability : Energy Javelin – throws a javelin at a targeted enemy, knocking them back. Super effective if the enemy hits an obstacle

: Energy Javelin – throws a javelin at a targeted enemy, knocking them back. Super effective if the enemy hits an obstacle Ability 1 : Fortify – temporarily gains a bit of health, reduces incoming damage and ignores crowd control effects

: Fortify – temporarily gains a bit of health, reduces incoming damage and ignores crowd control effects Ability 2 : Javelin Spin – blocks projectile and melee attacks from the front while also pushing back enemies

: Javelin Spin – blocks projectile and melee attacks from the front while also pushing back enemies Ultimate Ability: Terra Surge – pulls in enemies closer to Orisa while charging a surge attack. When released deals massive damage.

Orisa has had the biggest rework among tanks with the release of Overwatch 2. Gone are her shield and the power amplifier ultimate. In its place, Orisa now has crowd control abilities that make her a massive threat to any weak enemies nearby.

Orisa can also pull in enemies, allowing other teammates like Junkrat to finish them off with AoE ultimates.