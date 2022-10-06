With so many changes to characters and general gameplay with the release of Overwatch 2, players must be wondering what the current standing of heroes is like. Which support is the best and which one is still useless. Well, wonder no more as we have prepared a ranked list of the best support healers in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 best support heroes ranked

With constant balancing updates, heroes won’t always stay viable so this list is more of our opinion of the best support heroes in OW2 than an absolute authority.

After the addition of Kiriko, the roster size of support characters in OW2 is now at an even 8. As can be expected from a new release, Kiriko is obviously pretty strong right now.

4. Lucio

Primary weapon : Sonic Amplifier

: Sonic Amplifier Passive Ability : Wall Ride

: Wall Ride Ability 1 : Soundwave – push enemies away with a sound blast

: Soundwave – push enemies away with a sound blast Ability 2 : Crossfade – switch between healing or speed boosting music

: Crossfade – switch between healing or speed boosting music Ability 3 : Amp it Up – increases the effectiveness of the current music being used by Crossfade

: Amp it Up – increases the effectiveness of the current music being used by Crossfade Ultimate Ability: Sound Barrier – buffs allies with temporary health

If you are a veteran Overwatch player, you’re probably aware that this game awards efficient mobility usage. In simple terms, the faster you are the higher your chances of wreaking havoc on the opponents. Lucio is one of the best healers in the game for this exact reason.

He moves fast and if you manage to become an expert with his speed you can support your team while quickly getting out of tough situations. While it may seem that he has become weak thanks to the self-healing penalty to crossfade but that change is balanced out by all healers getting 30% extra passive healing so Lucio is pretty much still in its OW1 stage.

3. Moira

Primary weapon : Biotic Grasp

: Biotic Grasp Ability 1 : Biotic Orb – launch a sphere that can heal allies or damage enemies

: Biotic Orb – launch a sphere that can heal allies or damage enemies Ability 2 : Fade – disappear into the shadows, moving at a fast speed and avoiding damage

: Fade – disappear into the shadows, moving at a fast speed and avoiding damage Ultimate Ability: Coalescence – fires a channeled beam that passes through targets, healing allies and damaging enemies

Moira’s stats and abilities have been kept the same just as in the original Overwatch. She was quite a famous support in the game and Moira mains will be familiar with her playstyle.

Since the meta in Overwatch 2 hasn’t been established yet, Moira being untouched gives Moira mains a sense of superiority since they do not have to adapt to the champion changes. They already have great support to dominate with which is why Moira made it on our third spot.

2. Kiriko

Primary weapon : Kunai

: Kunai Alternate fire : Healing Ofuda

: Healing Ofuda Ability 1 : Swift Step – teleport to a nearby targeted ally

: Swift Step – teleport to a nearby targeted ally Ability 2 : Protection Suzu – throw a projectile to make allies invulnerable for a brief period

: Protection Suzu – throw a projectile to make allies invulnerable for a brief period Ultimate Ability: Kitsune Rush – summon a fox spirit that dashes forward, creating a path that buffs ally movement, attack and cooldown speeds

Being the latest addition to the game, it is no wonder that Kiriko is quite strong at the moment. Her abilities are somewhat like Ana so she has a good mixture of both offense and defense, being able to deal a decent amount of damage.

Similarly, just like Ana’s ultimate, Kiriko’s Kitsune Rush also buffs allies but instead of just one, it can boost the entire team.

1. Ana

Primary weapon : Biotic Rifle

: Biotic Rifle Ability 1 : Sleep Dart – puts an enemy to sleep

: Sleep Dart – puts an enemy to sleep Ability 2 : Biotic Grenade – heals and improves healing on allies while damaging and preventing enemies from healing

: Biotic Grenade – heals and improves healing on allies while damaging and preventing enemies from healing Ultimate Ability: Nano Boost – buffs an ally, increasing their damage dealt and reducing damage taken

Ana was always a viable option for support players in Overwatch 2 given she’s primarily a long-range hero. She’s like a healer Widowmaker without as much damage as the sniper and her weapon can heal teammates.

Pair her up with a tank on the front line while she heals from afar, and you will see instant success in capturing the point.

Although her mobility is not as great as her support peers, she makes up for it by being generally easy to play. Her abilities also don’t leave players unsatisfied for example her sleep dart is highly effective, especially after the rework.