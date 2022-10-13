Overwatch 2 Season 1 Challenges & How To Complete Them

Overwatch 2 features several types of challenges for you to complete for additional rewards.
You first have your daily and weekly challenges that are the only way to earn Overwatch Coins for free. These are pretty straightforward and you will probably complete most of them in your first couple of games without going the extra mile. Do note that you will get a new, randomized list of challenges every day and week.
There are then seasonal and competitive challenges. Unlike the daily and weekly challenges, these remain the same throughout but must be completed before the end of the season.
For seasonal and competitive challenges, you should be ready to perform certain feats of strength. The following guide will tell you how to complete all of your seasonal and competitive challenges for the first season which is now officially live.
How to complete Overwatch 2 Season 1 challenges
As another reminder, you need to complete your seasonal challenges before the season ends. These challenges are further split into three different types.
Your competitive challenges are (obviously) going to require you to enter the Overwatch 2 ranked queues. You then have two more seasonal challenges that are based on the map and the hero you are playing. Suffice to say, you are not going to complete all of your seasonal and competitive challenges any time soon.
Overwatch 2 Season 1 competitive challenges and rewards
|Challenge Name
|How To Complete
|XP Rewards
|Open Queue
|Winning 7 Games (Competitive play’s Open Queue)
|1000
|Role Queue
|Winning 7 Games (Competitive play’s role queue)
|1000
|Amateur
|Winning 20 Games (Any competitive mode)
|1000
|Experienced
|Winning 50 Games (Any competitive mode)
|1000
|Veteran
|Winning 100 Games (Any Competitive mode)
|1000
Overwatch 2 Season 1 map challenges and rewards
|Challenge Name (Map)
|How To Complete
|XP Rewards
|Grand Prix Champion (Circuit Royal)
|Winning 3 Games.
|1000
|Veni, Vidi, Vici (Colosseo)
|Winning 3 Games.
|1000
|Hoping for Victor (Esperance)
|Winning 3 Games
|1000
|Welcome to the 6ix (New Queen Street)
|Winning 3 Games.
|1000
|Cidade Maravilhose (Paraiso)
|Winning 3 Games.
|1000
|Staying On Track (Midtown)
|Gain 5 kills by being inside or near the train close to the capture point
|500
|High Roller (Circuit Royal)
|Earn 5 kills from the balcony of Maison Borsa
|500
|Te Salutant (Colosseo)
|Earning 5 kills while hearing the loud cheers of the masses.
|500
|Big Apple Aspirations (Midtown)
|Winning 3 Games.
|500
|Concrete Jungle Playground (Midtown)
|Earn 5 kills while being over the Midtown Tunnel
|500
|Double-Double (New Queen Street)
|Earn 5 kills in or from Hotel Montebianco or from the Memorial Library
|500
|Hometown Advantage (Paraiso)
|Earn 5 kills from the neighborhood rooftops
|500
Overwatch 2 Season 1 hero challenges and rewards
|Challenge Name (Champion)
|How To Complete
|XP Rewards
|Literal Wall Hacks (Kiriko)
|Use your swift step through the wall to heal your teammates in 5 Games
|500
|Never Saw it Coming (Junker Queen)
|Use the return flight of your knife to damage the enemy hero
|500
|Railgun Mastery (Sojourn)
|Use your alternate fire to gain five kills.
|500
|One-Two Punch (Doomfist)
|Use Seismic Slam to leap toward an enemy and then rocket punch them in 5 Games
|500
|No,No, No! Yes,Yes, Yes! (Reinhardt)
|Use charge to get an environmental kill without falling to death
|500
|In For a Shock (Winston)
|Use your secondary fire to inflict 1,000 damage
|500
|Never Skip Leg Day (Zenyatta)
|Use the Snap Kick ability to get an environmental kill
|500
|Devine Protection (Any)
|After your teammate, Kiriko uses Suzu to cleanse you, then stay alive for 5 seconds.
|500
|Denied! (Any)
|Earn a kill or assist on enemy Sojourn during her ultimate.
|500
|Ancestral Empowerment (Any)
|Use Kiriko’s ultimate buff to earn 5 kills.
|500
|Cease Your Resistance (Any)
|Earn 5 kills on enemies affected by Orisa’s ultimate or any abilities
|500
|As the Queen Commands (Any)
|Earn 5 kills while you are buffed by the Commanding shout ability of Junker Queen.
|500
|Hacksecution (Any)
|Earn 5 kills on enemies who Sombra’s Hack highlights.
|500
|All Hail the Queen (Any)
|Earn 5 kills on enemies while they are suffering from Ultimate of Junker Queen.
|500
|Disruptive Behavior (Any)
|Earn 5 kills on enemies who Sojourn’s Disruptor slows.
|500
|I make My Own Fate (Any)
|Escape Orisa’s Ultimate.
|500
|Finish Them!! (Any)
|Kill any hero right after they have been punched into a wall by Doomfirst.
|500
|Tankbuster (Any)
|Breaking a barrier five times in configuration: Assault as Bastion
|500
|Horseshoes, Hand Grenades, and Ultimates (Any)
|Kill 3 enemies while they are damaged by Bastion’s ultimate.
|500
|Hook, Line, and Sinker (Roadhog)
|Hook an enemy while you are using ultimate.
|500
|Wombo Combo (Brigitte)
|Kill 3 heroes using Shield Bash and Whip Flail.
|500