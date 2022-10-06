Overwatch 2 Missing Skins And How To Troubleshoot That

Right after the release of Overwatch 2, most players faced an issue in which, even after connecting to a Battle.net account, they could not see the old skins they had in Overwatch. It was definitely quite frustrating when skins you have worked so hard for ended up being missing as soon as Overwatch 2 launched even though you were promised old content will carry over.

Players were curious to know what happened since they had no idea. We have prepared this guide to lower your curiosity and tell you what exactly happens.

How to fix your old skins being missing in Overwatch 2

Firstly let’s make your mind clear about the current issue. If you are facing the problem of missing skins, don’t worry because you have done nothing wrong and haven’t been banned in OW2.

It is a server-side error from the developer’s end, so you can’t do anything about it. You have to be patient as they have acknowledged and worked on the issue.

You can even visit the Blizzard support page to confirm that. Once the bug gets fixed from their end, you will get all your skins back in Overwatch 2.

Even though it is not an error on your side, you can still ensure a few things. Firstly if the missing skin is one you purchased recently, you will need to check your Order history.

Even if your order is showing successful status, you have to give them 72 hours to process your order. After that, you can contact support if you cannot see the skin.

If the missing skins are ones from your Overwatch 1 account, you must ensure that the Battle.net account you use is the same as before.

If you cannot even login into your account, you can contact support as it differs from a server error in which you cannot see skins.

As far as the missing skins bug in OW2 is concerned, you will soon get an update to fix the issue once other server stability issues such as the DDoS attack subsides.