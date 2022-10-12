Overwatch 2 Known Issues

Overwatch 2’s launch has been rough to say the least. From countless bugs to missing content and server woes, players struggled a lot in the early days. While a lot of these issues with Overwatch 2 have been fixed, some still remain.

This guide will highlight all the known issues that have rolled out with the launch of Overwatch 2, and the minor bugs experienced by some players.

Server disconnects

Some players reported losing connection to the server mid-game, booting them back to the main menu.

Server connection failure

Players have also reported a server connection failure after getting through a queue of thousands of other players

Unexpected server error

Players that have merged their PC and Console accounts have reported to receive an unexpected server error mid-game.

Error Code LC 208

Error Code LC 208 is a network issue that disconnects players from the game right away. The error could be arising at your end or possibly from OW2’s servers.

Login Error Code BC 153

Error Code BC 153 is a server issue caused by the massive influx of players. Due to this error, the player is unable to connect to OW2’s servers.

Account merge error

This error is encountered when the player attempts to merge their OW1 account with their OW2 account but their progress, and items are not carried over into OW2 or they end up in queue for merging.

Locked heroes error

Most of the first game’s character roster might appear as locked heroes for veteran Overwatch players. This error occurs due to OW2’s First Time User Experience being incorrectly applied to veteran players.

Player playing different version error

Sometimes players are unable to invite friends to party with the error suggesting they might be playing a different version of OW2.

Bastion and Torbjorn bug

Bastion’s ultimate was bugged, allowing players to fire more shots than intended while Torbjorn’s ultimate duration could be extended by exploiting a glitch. As a result, Bastion is removed from the game temporarily while Torbjorn is currently only available in Quick Play.

Missing skins

Players may find that skins and other cosmetics they own are missing when they log into their account on OW2.

Shop not showing up

Due to the server issues, sometimes the in-game premium shop doesn’t appear at all or end up in an endless loading loop. Restarting the game client fixes it in most cases.

SMS Protect (Fixed)

The SMS protect bug is faced by a player if they provide a number that is already in use on another account for OW2 SMS Protect. This leaves the client in an unusable state. The restriction of SMS protect has been lifted for Overwatch 1 owners.

Watchpoint Pack not working

Players that have bought the Watchpoint Pack have reported to not have received the contents, which includes the battle pass, coins, etc.

Missing Endorsement rewards

This issue faced by players is related to the Endorsement Reward Battle Pass XP. The amount is displayed incorrectly, yet a proper amount of XP is rewarded.

Unable to invite friends (Fixed)

This error is experienced by the players when the client is unable to perform the search to invite your friend.