How To Invite Friends In Overwatch 2

The new free-to-play Overwatch 2 features full cross-platform support to make it easier for you to play with your friends and family.

Knowing how to invite them into your game is especially important if you are looking to play some ranked matches. Since coordinating between friends is bound to be more exhilarating than with strangers.

The following guide will tell you how to invite and play with your friends and family in Overwatch 2.

How to invite/add friends in Overwatch 2

The first thing all players need to play Overwatch 2 is an active Battle.net account. You will not be able to invite any friends who do not have a valid Battle.net account.

The next step is to add your friends to your Battle.net friends list. This will allow you all to play together and know when either one of you is online.

For this purpose, you will need to know your Battle Tag. Launch Overwatch 2 and confirm your Battle Tag on the upper-right corner of the main menu.

Now click on the Social tab in the main menu on the left-hand side of the screen to open up your Friends menu. Click on Add Friend and enter the Battle Tag of that specific friend. Note that you need to add the numerical ID and not just the name. Example: JohnDoe#4532.

Click on Send Request and wait for your friend to accept the friendship request. When they accept your request, they will appear in your friends menu. You can repeat the same process to add all of your Battle.net friends.

How to play with friends in Overwatch 2

You need to create a group to play Overwatch 2 matches with friends. Click on the + sign (Invite to Group) to the right of each of your friends’ names in the menu. This will start adding them to your group. When the group is full and all players are ready, you can enter the matchmaking queue. Do note that only the group leader can start matches.