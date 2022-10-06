Overwatch 2 Best DPS Heroes Ranked

Out of the total 35 character roster, there are a total of 17 DPS heroes to choose from in Overwatch 2, which can certainly make it confusing for some players to pick the right one. In this guide, we have listed the top 8 DPS heroes you can play in Overwatch 2 and why they are considered the best.

Best Overwatch 2 DPS heroes

With the constantly shifting meta and balancing updates, the list of top DPS heroes in OW2 will also keep changing. However, as of right now these are arguably the best damage dealers to choose from in the early days of OW2.

8. Soldier 76

Those who have played the original overwatch might be a bit surprised to see soldier: 76 in the list, but the rework he’s gotten in overwatch 2 makes him earn his place here. One of the major benefits of having him is that he’s really useful against one tank since his main weapon can tear through the shields instantly.

He also has impressive sprint ability, which increases his speed by 50% for a while, so it’s rather easy for him to run from a dangerous situation. All this, in addition to his ability to self-heal, makes him an excellent DPS choice for medium range combat.

7. Sojourn

Sojourn is arguably one of the best DPS you can get in Overwatch 2. She comes with an extremely powerful railgun with exceptional secondary fire that can destroy anything in its path. This secondary fire can deal up to 130 damage when it’s fully charged.

Sojourn has really good mobility and her power slide makes her another brilliant choice for mid range combat.

6. Sombra

The amount of damage Sombra deals, especially in team vs team fights, makes her a good choice for a DPS. With her passive ability, she can deal up to 40% damage to enemies that are hacked. In overwatch 2, her other abilities don’t break her invisibility either so she can stay hidden for most of the match.

5. Bastion

Bastion has also gotten some impressive rework in Overwatch 2. His offensive ability is strong enough to take down the tanks and his alternate fire can launch bouncing sticky bombs. His shots in recon mode are also much more accurate now.

4. Genji

Now that the stun abilities have been removed from the game, Genji has become a really good choice for a neutral game. He can use his Dragonblade ability without having to suddenly stop in his tracks. His mobility was already impressive but now it’s better than ever.

3. Echo

Echo comes with really fluid movements, the ability to fly and an ultimate that makes her really powerful once you have gotten the hang of it. Her mobility and ultimate ability make her a really good DPS choice.

2. Tracer

Tracer is a good pick regardless of the situation. Its not hard to understand how to play her, she comes with a simple kit and impressively high skills. She also has one of the best cosmetics in overwatch 2, so you can’t go wrong with picking her as your DPS.

1. Ashe

Although you need to be aware of what situations she’s useful in and what’s the best way to play her, Ashe comes with the ability to switch between mid-range and short-range duels which makes her an excellent DPS in OW2.