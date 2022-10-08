Overwatch 2 Best DPI & Sensitivity Settings

Overwatch 2 is an online first-person shooter with a growing competitive scene, meaning that a perfect aim becomes all the more important to decimate your enemies in lobbies.

Considering the high mobility mechanics and the number of abilities that players can spam in the sequel, tracking and shooting enemies can be difficult in a high-stakes situation. That is where your DPI (Dots per Inch) and sensitivity settings come into play.

Do note that there is no such thing as the perfect mouse or the perfect controller, and neither there are perfect configurations or settings.

Every player needs to experiment on their own to find which specific DPI or sensitivity gives them a high comfort level in Overwatch 2.

You can always copy what your favorite Overwatch pros are using, or go through the following guide to get a good starting point.

Best mouse DPI and sensitivity in Overwatch 2

Before wrestling with your mouse settings, make sure to disable Enhance pointer precision from your Windows mouse properties. This ironically ensures better accuracy, else your cursor will be skipping pixels in its bid to offer precision.

Once done with that, install/update the proprietary software of your gaming mouse. Setting your Polling Rate to the maximum. This makes sure that there is minimum or no lag between your inputs and the system.

There are two kinds of DPI and sensitivity configurations you can play with in Overwatch 2. You can either choose a high DPI with a low sensitivity or vice versa.

High DPI with low sensitivity

Without going into any technical jargon, setting your mouse to the highest DPI like 1600 or 1800 increases your precision. The more DPI you have, the more pixels on-screen your cursor can read when tracking targets.

However, setting a high DPI makes your cursor fly inhumanely all over the screen. To compensate for that, you need to lower your mouse sensitivity to somewhere between 5 and 12 percent depending on their preference.

Low DPI with moderate sensitivity

Some old-school players prefer doing the opposite because back then, gaming mice could only go put to 400 DPI. So, to compensate for the incredibly reduced DPI, you can increase your mouse sensitivity to somewhere between 2 and 7 percent.

Trading between high and low sensitivities

As mentioned before, there are no perfect DPI and sensitivity settings. The only thing you need to decide on is the trade-off.

High sensitivities will allow you to have quick reflexes. Just a little nudge will allow your cursor to follow a running target with ease. However, the twitchy sensitivity also means that you can easily experience reduced accuracies while shooting.

Low sensitivities are what pros prefer. They make it easier to handle the recoil and your crosshairs are always in the center, making headshots easier. The downside, of course, is that you will need to drag your mouse all over the table just to turn around in the game.