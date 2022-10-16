Overwatch 2 Season 1 Challenges & How To Complete Them

Overwatch 2 features several types of challenges for you to complete for additional rewards.

You first have your daily and weekly challenges that are the only way to earn Overwatch Coins for free. These are pretty straightforward and you will probably complete most of them in your first couple of games without going the extra mile. Do note that you will get a new, randomized list of challenges every day and week.

There are then seasonal and competitive challenges. Unlike the daily and weekly challenges, these remain the same throughout but must be completed before the end of the season.

For seasonal and competitive challenges, you should be ready to perform certain feats of strength. The following guide will tell you how to complete all of your seasonal and competitive challenges for the first season which is now officially live.

How to complete Overwatch 2 Season 1 challenges

As another reminder, you need to complete your seasonal challenges before the season ends. These challenges are further split into three different types.

Your competitive challenges are (obviously) going to require you to enter the Overwatch 2 ranked queues. You then have two more seasonal challenges that are based on the map and the hero you are playing. Suffice to say, you are not going to complete all of your seasonal and competitive challenges any time soon.

Season 1 competitive challenges

Challenge Name How To Complete XP Rewards Open Queue Winning 7 Games (Competitive play’s Open Queue) 1000 Role Queue Winning 7 Games (Competitive play’s role queue) 1000 Amateur Winning 20 Games (Any competitive mode) 1000 Experienced Winning 50 Games (Any competitive mode) 1000 Veteran Winning 100 Games (Any Competitive mode) 1000

Season 1 map challenges

Challenge Name (Map) How To Complete XP Rewards Grand Prix Champion (Circuit Royal) Winning 3 Games. 1000 Veni, Vidi, Vici (Colosseo) Winning 3 Games. 1000 Hoping for Victor (Esperance) Winning 3 Games 1000 Welcome to the 6ix (New Queen Street) Winning 3 Games. 1000 Cidade Maravilhose (Paraiso) Winning 3 Games. 1000 Staying On Track (Midtown) Gain 5 kills by being inside or near the train close to the capture point 500 High Roller (Circuit Royal) Earn 5 kills from the balcony of Maison Borsa 500 Te Salutant (Colosseo) Earning 5 kills while hearing the loud cheers of the masses. 500 Big Apple Aspirations (Midtown) Winning 3 Games. 500 Concrete Jungle Playground (Midtown) Earn 5 kills while being over the Midtown Tunnel 500 Double-Double (New Queen Street) Earn 5 kills in or from Hotel Montebianco or from the Memorial Library 500 Hometown Advantage (Paraiso) Earn 5 kills from the neighborhood rooftops 500

Season 1 hero challenges