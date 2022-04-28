Overwatch 2 Beta Hits 1.5 Million Twitch Viewers

The long-awaited Overwatch 2 beta has arrived to breathe new life into the franchise and achieve new milestones in the process.

For a game that has been struggling to attract viewers in the past couple of years, Overwatch saw more than 1.5 million concurrent viewers on Twitch earlier today for the first time in its history; all thanks to the ongoing Overwatch 2 beta.

Overwatch previously had a viewership record of around 400,000 on Twitch that was set on the first day of the first season of the Overwatch League. The beta has helped improve those numbers more than three times.

Much like how Valorant did its beta, all players have to do to secure themselves an access key to the Overwatch 2 beta is simply watch at least four hours of their favorite streamers play the beta on Twitch.

These are just the early days though. It will be interesting to see how far the viewership goes with Twitch Drops and for how long the Overwatch 2 beta can sustain the rise in player activity.

About to get real! Together we reached over 1.5M concurrent views, the highest day ever for Overwatch on Twitch. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/bblWCahUYI — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 28, 2022

The Overwatch beta introduces a new Push game mode that forces both teams to fight on a single objective in the center of the map. The beta also finally brings in a ping system to make in-game communication easier.

There are furthermore four new maps to try out. Some of the original heroes like Orisa, Doomfist, Baston, and Sombra have been reworked. Most importantly, getting access to the Overwatch 2 beta will allow you to try out Sojourn, the new hero that will shape the story of the sequel.

Overwatch 2 does not currently have a release date.