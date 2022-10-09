If you main tanks you’ll be glad to know that most of them have been reworked and tweaked a lot for Overwatch 2. If you’re a hardcore front-liner or a brand-new player you’re going to need knowledge on the top champions to play with so here are the best beginner Tanks in Overwatch 2.

The reworks made to Overwatch 2 give players a chance to learn and play the game all over again with their favorite heroes and find out what changes have become of them. Tanks are by far the most fun hero types to play with in OW2 thanks to their high health and survivability.

Best beginner tanks in Overwatch 2

While there is no way to actually quantify which tanks would suit which player in OW2, the tanks we have listed below come with a lot of survivability and their mechanics are pretty easy to grasp.

Anyone looking to start playing OW2 for the first time or switching to tank playstyle should have no trouble understanding these tanks in OW2.

3. Doomfist

Doomfist is one of the champions that received the greatest number of reworks when it came to Overwatch 2. His hero type was completely changed from DPS to tank, and it suited him much more. He also got a generous health buff so new players can jump right into the action and soak up all the damage like a sponge.

His new ability Power Block is also great for soaking up damage. Overall, he has got to be one of the best and easiest tanks to play with in the current meta.

2. Zarya

Zarya has been buffed a lot since Overwatch 2 came out, the Devs have been kind to her. She is a fun and easy tank that you can play super aggressively with. If a DPS hero is giving you a hard time you can easily smash and destroy them with Zarya.

Her abilities are quite useful, the projected barrier can keep you and your teammates behind a safe shield and the cooldown for her shield has been reduced.

Her health points were also buffed making her one of the tankiest front liners currently available. Beginners will have an easy time with Zarya as she has the most balanced stats overall.

1. Reinhardt

Reinhardt is a classic and has always been super fun and easy champion. His abilities are great and support teammates a lot, not to mention his hit points are high making him super tanky. He also was buffed with Overwatch 2’s release and that has helped in his viability in the meta.

Reinhardt does not require much mastering and a beginner can easily slip into a specific playstyle with him. You will be rewarded for playing aggressively with him though especially if you use his charge to maneuver yourself up close and personal with the enemy team.