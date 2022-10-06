How To Fix Overwatch 2 Login Error BC 153

By Editorial Team

The Overwatch 2 launch has been pretty rough to say the least. From servers being flooded by a massive influx of F2P players to a DDoS attack, Overwatch 2 team had their hands full. One such error you might have encountered is the BC-153 login error when connecting to Overwatch 2 servers.

If you have played Overwatch 1, you must be familiar with this error. For those who haven’t, don’t panic, we are going to tell you how to fix BC-153 error in OW2.

How to fix Overwatch 2 login error BC 153

BC-153 error arises when you try to log in to any server. Which makes it obvious that it’s a server issue, not yours.

There could be many reasons for this error to occur. The servers might have huge traffic since the game just released on 4th October. A massive amount of people, logging in, might have crashed the server.

There is a possibility that some maintenance might being done at the back. Or it’s a bug. So, you don’t have many things in your hands to do to fix it. However, it is better to take basic precautionary measures and see if they help.

Try using a stable internet connection
When playing an online game, it is always better to have a strong internet connection, otherwise, these types of errors will keep popping up.

Try using a LAN cable instead
Instead of using wi-fi or any wireless internet connection, give wired internet a try. This will provide a strong internet connection.

Try connecting to other servers
If one server doesn’t connect, try connecting with others.

Restart the game
Well, this might sound a bit off, but believe me this trick works most of the time.

Try reconnecting after a while
If you keep getting this error, just give it a break. There could be maintenance going on. So try connecting to servers after some time.

These were some basic fixes that can possibly resolve the issue.

