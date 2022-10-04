Overwatch 2 Battle Pass: What You Need to Know!

Overwatch 2 goes live on October 4 and with it comes the new Season 1 battle pass. Overwatch 2 will introduce many changes to the game and the battle pass model is one of them. Now that the game has become free to play, this seasonal model has been introduced and each season will come with a lot of items that will be locked behind battle pass tiers.

With the seasonal model, new content will be delivered to the game every nine weeks. There will be a lot of new content to explore each season and each season’s battle pass will come with a different theme and around 80 unlockable tiers of cosmetics.

Season 1 of Overwatch 2 will include:

3 new heroes

6 new maps

30+ new skins

New battle pass

New mythic skin

New game mode

The battle pass will be free for everyone and if you want to upgrade to the premium battle pass you can do so in the shop.

The free battle pass lets you unlock select items but if you want to get everything you can out of season 1 you’ll need the premium battle pass, which will grant you 60 additional tiers to unlock.

The premium battle pass for OW2 season 1 will cost you around 1000 Overwatch Coins, which equals around $10 USD. If you don’t want to spend actual money, you can earn the in-game currency through weekly challenges but it will probably be quite late in the season before you have enough to unlock the premium battle pass.

What to expect in Overwatch 2 season 1 battle pass

Overwatch 2 will come with a bunch of new cosmetic types such as charms, name cards and souvenirs. A portion of these rewards will be available to everyone through the free battle pass. If there is a new hero in a season, they will also be available with the free battle pass.

Everyone who logs in will automatically get Junker Queen and Sojourn in season 1. If you have the original Overwatch, you can also get Kiriko by redeeming your Founder’s pack.

You can also unlock Kiriko by reaching tier 55 in your free battle pass track. Otherwise, you can use the premium battle pass to unlock her instantly.

The following unlockable free rewards will be featured in the Overwatch 2 season 1 battle pass:

Kiriko, the latest support hero

2 epic skins

1 weapon charm

2 souvenirs

1 highlight intro

14 additional items (sprays, emotes, etc)

Prestige tier titles

In addition to these free rewards, the premium battle pass of OW2 season 1 will come with the following rewards:

Kiriko (instant access for those who haven’t played the original Overwatch)

20% XP battle pass boost

Customizable Mythic Genji skin

5 legendary skins (including EDM D.Va as well as 1 epic skin)

3 play of the game intros

4 weapon charms

3 emotes

3 souvenirs

6 poses

6 name cards

30+ cosmetic rewards

Those of you that own Watchpoint Pack will unlock this premium pass automatically.

How to gain OW2 battle pass levels?

You’ll progress through the battle pass by playing the game and completing daily and weekly challenges, which come with significant XP.

If you want to be quick in your progression, you can do so by a 20% XP boost on your match XP. If you don’t want to do that either then you can simply purchase tiers through Overwatch Coins. A single tier or level of the battle pass should cost around 100 Overwatch Coins.

For those who choose to get the premium battle pass later in the season, all the premium tiers earned throughout will unlock instantly.

If you complete the season’s battle pass, you can go on progressing through the prestige tiers, the rewards for which take longer to unlock.

The prestige tier in season 1 of OW2 comes with a total of 8 unique hero titles, which you can apply to your profile. Each prestige tier is specific to the season, so the titles in season 1 won’t be available to you after.