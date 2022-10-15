Overwatch 2 Bastion Bug Makes The Omnic Unplayable

Overwatch 2’s long-anticipated release has been facing quite a rocky start, with the game barely establishing a solid foothold. Added to that, the massive fanbase has also expressed negative reviews since the launch of OW2 has been riddled with bugs and glitches, left and right. The Bastion bug, or more like an exploit, in Overwatch 2 pretty much broke the game balance.

Recently two fan-favorite characters have been pulled out of OW2’s roster of players; Bastion and Torbjorn. Despite being a new game, glitches and bugs are bound to be a part of it, but with Bastion gaining the ability to hail death upon the entire map to annihilate his opponents, players have expressed their frustration with the unfair battles.

Bastion’s ultimate is an Artillery Strike, which allows him to fire three mortar strikes at nearby points on the map. This ultimate can annihilate his opponents. Thankfully for balance reasons the ultimate duration runs out quickly so players have to select their targets fast.

However, the Bastion ‘bug’ allows OW2 PC gamers to disable the timer by quickly pressing the Q key and the left mouse button together. This allows the players to exploit this ability to fire as many as 20 shells within a few seconds. The exploitation of this bug has resulted in extremely lopsided battles, with the community seeking to have this bug fixed.

A reddit user II Caponchi showcased how overpowered this glitch was, deeming it a “major bug”. The comment isn’t far from the truth either since the Bastion exploit in OW2 makes it practically impossible for the opposer to score a point.

The other fan favorite, Torbjorn is under the spotlight as well, and not for the right reasons. Despite his issues being less prevalent, they still provide the character an unfair advantage through his Overload ability. Reportedly, players can extend the effect, and gain additional armor, making them almost invincible.

However, just two days after Overwatch’s launch, both characters were pulled out of the game. OW2’s official twitter account announced that a “few bugs” and ability kits are being fixed. As of now, both Bastion and Torjborn are no longer available in competitive play, with the latter only available in Quick play/Unranked playlist.