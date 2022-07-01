Outriders Worldslayer Pyromancer PAX Tree Guide

The new PAX Tree leveling system in Outriders Worldslayer introduces two new subclasses for each of the four playable classes.

The following guide will take a look at the new Gunblazer and Pyromaniac PAX Trees of the Pyromancer class while listing all of the new skills you now have at your disposal.

Outriders Worldslayer Pyromancer PAX Trees

It is important to understand beforehand that you will only earn enough PAX Points to level up a single path in the tree. Following the starting path, you can choose to either level up the top, middle, or bottom path. It hence becomes important to first look at what each path in the tree offers.

If you mess up, you can still respec your PAX Points to reinvest in any other path.

Pyromancer Gunblazer Skills

Starting Path

Coming in Hot

This deals 15% extra damage to enemies with more than 80% health and 30% more damage to those having less than 30% health.

Increases your Damage Mitigation by 7% for every marked enemy killed up to three times.

Increases your overall damage by 30% to enemies affected with Ash.

Increases your weapon damage by 6% for up to five Critical Hits

Top Path

Carbonization

Increases your Anomaly Damage by 20% to enemies hit with Immobilize skills.

Reduces all of your Immoboilze cooldowns by 0.5 seconds for every enemy hit with an Immobilize skill.

Middle Path

Carbon Ammo

Your magazine size gets increased by 200%.

Keep firing an assault weapon to increase its damage by 3%.

Bottom Path

Solar Flare

Your Critical Damage gets increased by 10% when you activate skills, stacking up to two times.

This will convert every single shot to a critical shot on those enemies who are already tagged.

Pyromancer Pyromaniac Skills

Starting Path

Melting Point

This ability will increase the resistance of piercing by 15% when your health is above 80% and by 30% when your health is less than 40%.

Your power will increase 10% automatically in this particular skill for about 5 sec if you use your ignite skills.

This will increase the explosion damage by about 100%.

All of your cooldowns are reduced by 4 seconds when all skills are on cooldown.

Top Path

Furnace

For every burning enemy, your Status Power gets increased by 15% with a cap at five burning enemies.

Increases your burn duration by 500% and burn damage per second by 10%.

Middle Path

Conduction

All of your cooldowns are reduced by 15%.

There is a 30% chance to reset all cooldowns when you use a skill.

Bottom Path