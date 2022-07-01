Outriders Worldslayer Pyromancer PAX Tree Guide

The new PAX Tree leveling system in Outriders Worldslayer introduces two new subclasses for each of the four playable classes.
The following guide will take a look at the new Gunblazer and Pyromaniac PAX Trees of the Pyromancer class while listing all of the new skills you now have at your disposal.
Outriders Worldslayer Pyromancer PAX Trees
It is important to understand beforehand that you will only earn enough PAX Points to level up a single path in the tree. Following the starting path, you can choose to either level up the top, middle, or bottom path. It hence becomes important to first look at what each path in the tree offers.
If you mess up, you can still respec your PAX Points to reinvest in any other path.
Pyromancer Gunblazer Skills
Starting Path
- Coming in Hot
This deals 15% extra damage to enemies with more than 80% health and 30% more damage to those having less than 30% health.
- Ashen Regalia
Increases your Damage Mitigation by 7% for every marked enemy killed up to three times.
- Ashen Wake
Increases your overall damage by 30% to enemies affected with Ash.
- Hot Streak
Increases your weapon damage by 6% for up to five Critical Hits
Top Path
- Carbonization
Increases your Anomaly Damage by 20% to enemies hit with Immobilize skills.
- Carbon Footprint
Reduces all of your Immoboilze cooldowns by 0.5 seconds for every enemy hit with an Immobilize skill.
Middle Path
- Carbon Ammo
Your magazine size gets increased by 200%.
- Bullet Frenzy
Keep firing an assault weapon to increase its damage by 3%.
Bottom Path
- Solar Flare
Your Critical Damage gets increased by 10% when you activate skills, stacking up to two times.
- Critical Mass
This will convert every single shot to a critical shot on those enemies who are already tagged.
Pyromancer Pyromaniac Skills
Starting Path
- Melting Point
This ability will increase the resistance of piercing by 15% when your health is above 80% and by 30% when your health is less than 40%.
- Scorched Flesh
Your power will increase 10% automatically in this particular skill for about 5 sec if you use your ignite skills.
- Master Exploder
This will increase the explosion damage by about 100%.
- Convection
All of your cooldowns are reduced by 4 seconds when all skills are on cooldown.
Top Path
- Furnace
For every burning enemy, your Status Power gets increased by 15% with a cap at five burning enemies.
- Burnt Offerings
Increases your burn duration by 500% and burn damage per second by 10%.
Middle Path
- Conduction
All of your cooldowns are reduced by 15%.
- Arsonist
There is a 30% chance to reset all cooldowns when you use a skill.
Bottom Path
- Backdraft
For every skill on cooldown, your Anomaly Power increases by 30%.
- Trigger Sequence
Your next Explosive skill does 25% increased damage which stacks up to three Explosive skills.