Outlast 2 Battery Locations Guide will help you find all the batteries there are in Outlast 2. The batteries are a very important part of the gameplay as they are used to power up your camera so you can see using the night vision.

This guide will help you with all the batteries that can be found on normal difficulty as the higher the difficulty there will be fewer batteries.

Outlast 2 Battery Locations

Collecting batteries is not only important in terms of the gameplay but it is is also important to unlock the “Them That Hath Ears” trophy/achievement which requires players to use the microphone for 20 minutes and the using the microphone requires a lot of batteries.

Do note that the locations for the battery are listed Chapter wise, meaning we will start from the first chapter and will move ahead from there, and all the locations are listed according to their sequence. Also, there is a limit to how many batteries you can carry, if the inventory is full the batteries will stop spawning.

Chapter: Genesis Batteries

Location #1 – As you reach the village go inside the first house on the right. You will find the first battery inside this house, also, there will be a document nearby.

Location #2 – Once you are through the dark cellar that you will have to crawl under a fence to progress to the next area. As you get to the other side, there will be a wooden shack and the battery will be inside.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Location #3 – The third battery is in the same area as the second one. From where you enter the Witch’s lair there will be a house on the left. Open the window of the house and climb inside to grab the battery and a bandage.

Location #4 – After you have reunited with Lynn and escaping the cultist you will be teleported to a school building. Exit the classroom and you will come to a long corridor and there will be signs hanging above the corridor. Follow the sign that says kindness and enter the room on the right. There’s a TV on a cart that can be pushed out of the way to reach a battery.

Location #5 – This is also located in the same school building as above. Again reach the corridor and follow the sign that says Self-Esteem. There will be a classroom on the right and battery will be on the teacher’s desk.

Location #6 – This again is in the same school building in Outlast 2, this time follow the sign that says Confidence. There will be a women’s room on the right, you will find the battery by the toilet on the floor.

Location #7 – After the witch murders the peasant that sheltered you, look to the right corner of the cottage before you make your way out.

Location #8 – As you leave the cottage, you will come to a flooded rocky area with some street lamps. You will find the battery in the far left corner at the starting of this area.

Location #9 – This battery Location #is Outlast 2 is close to the flooded rocky area with some street lamps. There will be a wooden bridge with a street lamp and on the bench, you will find the battery.

Location #10 – As you make your way through the cornfield as the enemies will be searching for you with flashlights, you will spot a windmill in the middle of the area. You will find the battery under the windmill along with a bandage.

Location #11 – This battery Location #is also in the same cornfields. The battery will be in the area by the broken handcart. The battery will be on the outer edge of the area. You will spot man broken handcarts, however, the one you are looking for is at a fence facing a chasm. Just go around the edge of the cornfield until you run into it.

Location #12 – For this battery, you will be trying to go through the barn. On the lower level of the barn there will be a side room and inside you will find your next battery.

Location #13 – For this battery in Outlast 2, after the flash of light kills all birds, which is an unmissable game event, there will be a corpse on the water and the battery will be next to it, just before climbing the rocks.

Location #14 – After grabbing the last battery, climb up the rocks and slide down into the cave. You will spot a big straw effigy hanging on the wall and there will be a corpse underneath it and the battery will be next to it.

Location #15 – After grabbing the battery on Location #14, you will reach a building for which you will have to crawl under a broken staircase to enter. You will exit this building by jumping from the balcony and the battery will be underneath the balcony.

The next six batteries, 16-21, you will find them while passing through the village, where each house contains a battery. Go around the buildings starting from the building to your right and ending on the house to the left.

Location #16 – In the first house, the battery will be located on the cupboard.

Location #17 – The next battery is inside the house further up the road where you will also encounter an enemy. Enter the house from the backside to avoid detection from the enemy and grab the battery and get out.

Location #18 – The next battery in the Outlast 2 will be inside the next house on the ground floor.

Location #19 – The next house will be barricaded, climb through the window and grab the battery.

Location #20 – Get to the house on the northern side of the village with an enemy patrolling nearby. Look for a radio on the top floor and the battery will be next to it.

Location #21 – Inside the last house in the village, you will find the battery in the bedroom next to a corpse.

Location #22 – After you have used the elevator, just before inspecting the well, run to the far back of the area and you will find the battery by a corpse.

Location #23 – Inside the school building, the battery is one the tiny ladder.

Location #24 – After escaping the villages you will arrive at a basement of a house and you will find the battery in one of the side rooms.

Location #25 – As you reach the settlement, there is an outhouse at the end of it and the battery is inside that outhouse. There is a barrel with fire coming out of it, it would be easy to locate the house by turning off the night vision.

Location #26 – Once you escape the witch in the village and climb over the fence, search the first house on the right and you will find the battery.

Location #27 – As the cultist chase you out of the chapel, escape them and you will end up on a tower where the battery is located.

Location #28 – Inside the water mill, there is a room where you will need to grab a cogwheel and next to the cogwheel is the battery.

Location #29 – As you leave the watermill you will be chased down by a heretic. As you slide down some rocks, turn left and investigate the wooden shack at the end of this area.

Location #30 – As you slide down the rocks after being chased down by the heretic, you will reach to a well-lit barn with a dead cow on the flow. There will be some planks missing under the lamp. Just crouch and enter there and you will enter a barn with where the batteries are along with documents and bandage.

Location #31 – This battery can be found when you are following the objective “Find a way out of here”. As you get this objective, check the first room on the left path. Push the TV out of the way and you will find a battery.

Location #32 – After solving the hangman puzzle on the middle path, you will be attacked by the demon and a door on the right side will open up. Inside there is a computer desk with batteries on it.

Chapter: Job

Location #33 – After the school dream, you will be teleported to a hilltop. As you descent from the hill, you will reach a railroad bridge. Before crossing the bridge look behind the rock at the start of the bridge.

Location #34 – As you find a different path to the mine, go inside the house where the sick miners live. You will run into the miners as you descent, and the house is by the water. One of them will be standing outside at the campfire and they are friendly. Inside the house, you will find the battery.

Location #35 – From the miner’s house, follow the path until you are attacked by an enemy. The enemy will be inside the house, enter the house from the back to avoid detection and you will find a battery and a document.

Location #36 – From there go to the house further up the hill. One sick miner will be sitting outside by a tree in front of the house. another one by the door, two are at the campfire to the right of the house. The battery will be inside this house.

Location #37 – After a ghoul pushes you down the mountain during a climbing section, you will land by a campfire and some tents. Just check the empty tent on the right, note that you will have to crawl to get inside the tent.

Location #38 – During the next school dream, exit the locker and go to the end of the hallway and take a right turn. There will be 4 rooms that you can explore. The battery is inside room 112B.

Location #39 – After you interact with the computer proceed to the next hallway that is now unlocked. The battery will be inside room 114B.

Location #40 – The battery will be inside the room 119B, the same hallway.

Location #41 – The battery will be inside the room 122B, the same hallway.

Location #42 – This is after you survive the crucifixion. Heal yourself and climb up the rock and follow the path until you drop down and there will be a campfire with a bandage and battery.

Location #43 – The same area as Location #42, there will be hut nearby the campfire and here you will find the battery.

Location #44, #45 – After surviving another school dream you will be back in the real world. The two batteries(44 and 45)will be located in the room where you spawn.

Location #46 & #47 – The battery is in the same area as the last two batteries but in a different house. Note that both batteries are in different houses.

Location #48, #49, #50 – After you are buried alive you will find the batteries near your cases. The third battery will be further up the hill between all grass and some bigger stones in the middle of the uphill path.

Location #51, #52, #53 – As you get to the room where you have to rappel down and the rope is missing, once you clear this area there’s a house with two enemies patrolling around it. Inside the house is a battery. The battery 52 will be in the third house and 53 will be in the fourth house.

Location #54 – During the school visit, look for a hatch on the left side of the yard on the floor. Use the hatch and the batteries 54 and 55 will be on a cupboard in the short underground corridor.

Location #56 – There is another hatch ion the school yard on the right side. Open it and go through the underground corridor. At the end climb the ladder and inside the room. there will be a battery.

Location #57 – After you escape the school, go downhill and look for a porch with a battery on the left side.

Location #58, #59, #60 – As you reach the lake check the dock on the right. The battery 59 is well hidden, just look for the house on the left side of the area. Hug the wall and take a swim to reach an island on the far left side of the lake. There’s a battery here.

The 60th battery is also in the same area inside the house by the middle dock. The door is locked so you must enter through another house and approach from the other side.

Location #61 – In the next area where you are supposed to use the raft, there will be two houses by the beach. The battery is in the house on the left.

Location #62 – Immediately after your raft crashes you will be standing next to a tree trunk, and the battery is inside the trunk.

Location #63 – Shortly after the tree trunk, you will have to push a tree. Walk over the trunk and you’ll see a stone with blood writing saying “LOVE SET US FREE”. In front of this stone is a battery.

Location #64 – You will find the battery during the school dream, in the computer room where you can pick up a hangman drawing after the demon has haunted you 2 times.

Chapter: Judges

Location #65 – After you have entered the mining facility you will spawn in the school’s library. The battery is in a room on the left of the spawn point.

Location #66 – This battery is inside the side room of the big computer room where you will have to interact with a PC.

Location #67 – As you leave the school in the real world head to the next building and look in the right corner of the room.

Location #68, 69, 70 – You are again in the school, look for the battery in the men’s room. Battery 69 is in room 110 D and 70 is in room 207 B.

Location #72, 73 – After the school sequence in the first building, you will have to squeeze through a gap between two shelves. Before squeezing, there are two batteries in the room and are well hidden on top of a shelf.

Location #74 – After squeezing through the gap there will be a battery in the next room.

Location #75 – After the next shool sequence, the one where the demon chases you down corridors and you climb out the window, as you get back in the real world you must make some jumps and interact with a container to push it out of the way. There’s a battery in the room where you pushed the container.

Chapter: Leviticus

Location #76 – After you enter the mine, after immediately exiting the elevator it’s in the left corner there will be a battery. Here “Sancti Sepulchri” trophy/achievement.

Location #77 – After you have climbed down the first ladder in the mine the path will split up. Go left and you will find the battery.

Location #78 – Take the path to the right, and go past the campfire with the skinned man and crouch through the next tunnel. You’ll walk straight into this battery.

Location #79 – In the next cave section just before unlocking the door.

Location #80, 81 – This battery in Outlast 2 you can find while escaping the cultist boss lady. You will come to a flooded area where you will have to turn off some electric cables, the battery is near the cables. The battery 81 can be found near the second power switch on a table.

Location #82 – After escaping the boss by disabling the power you have to push another mine cart. Before you push the cart, look for the battery at the other end of the mine.

Location #83 – Push the cart out of the way and the path behind it leads to the battery.

That is all for our Outlast 2 Battery Locations Guide with tips on how and where to find batteries in Outlast 2 and unlocking the “Sancti Sepulchri” trophy/achievement in the process.