Opaline Bubbletear Location In Elden Ring

The Opaline Bubbletear in Elden Ring is a Crystal Tear and an important ingredient to make Flask of Wonderous Physick.

Consuming this mixed flask will create a bubble that will act as a barrier, and it will give you damage negation from enemy attacks.

This amazing item will help you a lot while fighting big bosses. So, if you don’t know where to get this, our guide will tell you exactly.

Where to get the Opaline Bubbletear in Elden Ring

The Opaline Bubbletear in Elden Ring is obtained from the Erdtree Avatar south of the Limgrave Region. You can use the Tombsward Site of Grace to get here.

You have to fight and defeat the giant Erdtree Avatar equipped with a heavy staff. He swings his staff at you, and that will give you a massive blow if you get caught in one.

As he is massive, he has very low mobility. So, you can use this to your advantage and exploit it by attacking him from behind. During the fight, his will might also break, providing you some time to strike him with your best.

After you have defeated the Erdtree Avatar, he will drop the Opaline Bubbletear.

How Good is Opaline Bubbletear in Elden Ring?

As mentioned before, Opaline Bubbletear makes Flask of Wonderous Physick. This will enable a barrier and protect you from enemy attacks by giving you damage negation up to 90%.

Its effect will last for 3 minutes or only last when you get hit by an enemy.

It is an amazing thing that you can use against heavy-hitting giant bosses. Whenever you get a lethal hit that might kill you in a single blow, the Opaline Bubbletear will save you and provide you with a second survival chance.