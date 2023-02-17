Octopath Traveler Sparks Of Revolution Quest Guide

Octopath Traveler Spark of Revolution is a side quest that takes place in the Bolderfall region. There are multiple ways to complete this quest, making it very straightforward.

The quest requires you to stop the low-borns from rising against the Aristocrats, protecting many people from bloodshed.

How to start the quest

Before starting the quest, you must complete the chapter 1 quest of Therion. Having Therion or Tressa solves the quest differently than Cyrus or Alfyn.

Head to the Bolderfall town and move toward the mansion on the most east-northern side of the area. Start a conversation with the person guarding the house.

The Stern Guardsman will explain how the rumors are going on regarding a rebellion against the Lords. He will ask you to eradicate the differences between the parties and stop the rebellion from taking place. At the conclusion of your conversation, the Octopath Traveler Sparks of Revolution quest will start.

Sparks of Revolution walkthrough

Tressa/Therion Pathway

If you have any of these characters in your party, you can complete the quest by talking to several paupers and collecting weapons. You need to give these weapons back to the Guardsman to complete the quest.

Go to Lower Bolderfall

You need to reach the Lower Bolderfall area, and you can do it by taking the stairs that go toward the southern part of the map. Here you need to use the steal or purchase ability to get the required weapons.

Take the weapons

Meet all three people marked in the graph and get their weapons. If you are going for a purchase, ensure you have enough cash for the deed.

You will collect the following items from the persons.

Rebel’s Axe

Revolutionary Sword

Spear of Justice

Head back to the guardsman. Give all three weapons to him, and your quest will be complete. This way, you will ensure that the lowborn have no weapons left to attack the lords, and they will opt for a way that includes no bloodshed.

Cyrus/Alfyn Pathway

This pathway means you can use the Inquire/ Scrutinize action to gather information and share it with the leader of the revolutionaries to solve the problem.

Head inside the Mansion

Go inside the mansion that the same guard is protecting and talk to the Enlightened Aristocrat inside. Use the Scrtutinize option to learn about his project plans. He will explain how he wants peace and betterment for every individual of Bolderfall.

Talk to the Revolutionary leader

Head to the Lower Bolderfall and make your way to the person standing next to the Tavern. Share the complete details of the project, and he will accept this plan as a way of inducing peace in the Bolderfall area.

A cutscene will start where both the Enlightened Aristocrat and Revolutionary Pauper will appear, having a friendly conversation and raising a toast for the peaceful future of the town.

Everyone will greet you for your efforts, and this will mark the completion Octopath Traveler Sparks of Revolution quest.

You will earn 2,000 gold as a reward for completing this quest.