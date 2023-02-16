Octopath Traveler Path Of Beasts Guide

Path of Beasts is a location with high risks and high rewards in Octopath Traveler. If the name did not already give it away, the location is home to some of the most dangerous beasts you can come across in the game.

Path of Beasts is an excellent source of obtaining experience points as well as job points. There are also various rewards to loot provided that you manage to defeat each beast enemy here.

However, before even thinking of heading over there, you need to be at least level 15 with the right party composition and the best armor and weapons.

Path of Beasts location

Path of Beasts is located in the Woodlands region northwest of Orsterra in Octopath Traveler. You need to head over to West S’warkii Trail and then make your way right towards the southeastern path. Keep following the route and you will reach Path of Beasts.

Keep in mind again that this is an optional location to explore. However, considering the loot and rewards, you will eventually want to take your party here.

Path of Beasts enemies and their weaknesses

There are six different enemies that you will encounter in Path of Beasts. Like with every other enemy in the game, each Octopath Traveler beast has its own weaknesses that you should know of in advance. This will help you pick the right weapon or element to do the most damage.

Giant Boar

These will appear in a pack of three to attack your party. To deal with them you use the Sword attack to stun them first, then proceed with the party member attacks to damage them.

Their weakness also includes Bow and Dark. It takes up to 2 Spell Power (SP) to deal with the Giant boar and once you defeat it you will receive “Olive Bloom” as an item reward.

Majestic Marmot

You will encounter this beast on the path and when you do make sure that you use the Fire attacks on them. Apart from that their weakness also includes Bow and Staff.

It takes up to 3 Spell Power (SP) when dealing against the Majestic Marmot and once you defeat it you will receive “Essence of Pomegranate” as an item reward.

Red Fox

On the path, if you come across the Red Fox you should proceed to use the Dagger to attack this beast. They use a “Blinding Claw” attack which can blind your party members for a temporary period.

Similar to the Majestic Marmot it also has weaknesses against Bow and Staff. It takes up to 2 Spell Power (SP) when dealing against the Red Fox and once you defeat it you will receive “Inspiriting Plum” as an item reward.

Howler

It is a flying beast that your party will encounter along the path of the beasts. You can use lightning attacks against it. Apart from that its weakness also includes Bow and Polearm.

It takes up to 1 Spell Power (SP) when dealing against the Howler and once you defeat it you will receive “Essence of Pomegranate” as an item reward.

Spud Bug

The Spud Bug is an irritating foe that you will come across as you venture through the path of the beast. It is a weak creature, but altogether their swarm attacks carry quite a punch, hitting you and your party members with 100+ damage.

You can use Fire and Sword attacks to deal damage on this beast and its weakness also includes Dagger and Light attacks.

It takes up to 3 Spell Power (SP) when dealing against the Spud Bug and once you defeat it you will receive “Healing Grape” as an item reward.

Wanderweed

The Wanderweed are weak creatures whom you will encounter along the path of the Beasts. They are susceptible to Sword and Fire attacks as these are their biggest weakness as well.

It takes up to 3 Spell Power (SP) when dealing against the Wanderweed and once you defeat it you will receive “Addlewort” as an item reward.

It is important that before entering the path of the best you should find a Save Point so that you can continue again from this point.

Path of Beasts chests locations

You will also come across some chests in the Path of the Beasts that pack some rewards for you as well.