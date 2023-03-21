Octopath Traveler Mystery Man And Shady Figure Boss Guide

Mystery Man and Shady Figure are two bosses that you are going to encounter at the same time in Octopath Traveler. This will be during the third chapter of Ophilia’s storyline in the game.

Both bosses are designed to complement each other. Mystery Man will be doing offensive attacks while Shady Figure will provide defenses. Defeating one boss at a time only invites trouble as the surviving one gets his weaknesses blocked.

Beating these two bosses is a bit tricky in Octopath Traveler but not as challenging as some of the other bosses.

Mystery Man and Shady Figure location

In Octopath Traveller, you will come across Mystery Man and Shady Figure at the end of Ophilia Chapter 3. You need to travel to a place in the Coastlands called Seaside Grotto located next to Goldshore.

Mystery Man and Shady Figure weaknesses

To ensure maximum damage, you need to target Mystery Man and Shady Figure weaknesses. As Mystery Man and Shady Figure are two separate enemies therefore their weaknesses also differ.

The weapon weaknesses of Mystery Man lie in the Polearm and Axe. Meanwhile, the physical attributes of Mystery Man are Light and Dark attacks.

As for Shady Figure, Sword and Dagger are his weapon weakness. Similarly, Fire, Ice, and Lightning are the physical attribute weaknesses of Shady Figure.

Mystery Man special attacks

Special Attacks What They Do Your foe is being protected by an unseen force. With this attack, all the weaknesses related to magic attacks will be blocked for Mystery Man and Shady Figure. Your foe seethes about with rage. Mystery Man will attack more time per turn, but it is only be used after the Shady Figure is dead. The unseen force dissipated. The weaknesses of Mystery Man can be blocked once again after Shady Figure is defeated.

Shady Figure special attacks

Special Attacks What They Do I’ll see to your wounds I’ll see to your wounds allows Shady Figure to attack twice per turn. Your foe trembles with profound sorrow After the death of Mystery Man, this attack allows him to attack 3 times per turn. The unseen force has dissipated. The weaknesses of Shady Figure can be blocked once again after Mystery Man is defeated.

How to defeat Mystery Man and Shady Figure in Octopath Traveler

In the beginning phases of the fight, Mystery Man and Shady Figure both will block off each other elemental weaknesses. That means that you cannot deal damage by targeting their elemental weaknesses leaving you only to attack with weapon weaknesses.

The elemental weaknesses will get unlocked if you manage to defeat one of them. Meanwhile, the surviving one will also get their shield increased by 3 and action increased to 3. In short, the surviving one will get more powerful and resilient.

To prevent damage from the elemental attacks by Mystery Man and Shady Figure, you can use the help of Reflective Veil. This skill will reflect the elemental attacks back to them ultimately dealing damage to them.

Meanwhile, to reduce the damage done by the elemental attacks, you can use the help of Sheltering Veil.

You will get an attack window once Mystery Man and Shady Figure heal between their attack. Use them to bash attacks with weapons and elemental weaknesses to maximize damage. Within no time, you will defeat Mystery Man and Shady Figure.

Mystery Man and Shady Figure drops