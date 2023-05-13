Octopath Traveler Lord Of The Forest Boss Guide

The Lord of the Forest is a wild beast that looks like a deer woven out of wood in Octopath Traveler. This creature is encountered by H’aanit during Chapter 2 of her story while he is on a quest to find Z’aanta.

Z’aanta is H’aanit’s master and he disappears out of nowhere. Now, it is H’aanit’s responsibility to look for him so she wanders off to the Spectrewood, a place where Z’aanta was last seen.

Upon reaching this place, H’aanit examines the region and finds an arrow that belongs to Z’aanta. This assures her that she was not following a dead end and she continues her search.

However, before she is able to finish examining the path, she is stopped by the Lord of the Forest. This ferocious beast attacks her and this initiates the boss fight.

To defeat the Lord of the Forest, you need to be aware of its weaknesses and special attacks. This guide will provide you with all the information you need on the Lord of the Forest and the first step to that is knowing about the boss’s location.

Lord of the Forest location

You will come face to face with the Lord of the Forest in Spectrewood of the Highlands region. You will visit Spectrewood while looking for your boss in the Second Chapter of H’aanit’s story.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The recommended level to fight off the Lord of the Forest is 27 because this creature won’t fight alone and summon its minions to help.

Lord of the Forest weaknesses

In Octopath Traveler, Lord of the Forest is a sly boss who can change its weaknesses during different stages of the fight. You need to keep an eye out for these weaknesses and exploit them appropriately with each stage of the fight.

Fight Phase Physical Weaknesses Elemental Weaknesses Phase 1 Sword, Axe Fire, Light Phase 2 Spear, Dagger, Axe Fire, Dark Phase 3 Bow, Staff Fire, Wind

The Lord of the Forest also summons its minions during the battle so you also need to target their weaknesses. They include:

Lackey Physical Weaknesss Elemental Weaknesss Weeping Treant Axe Fire, Lightening Toxic Spore Dagger Fire, Wind Flitting Fungoid Spear Ice, Dark

Lord of the Forest special attacks

Special Attacks What They Do Compost A single-target attack that can cause Physical Damage and inflict Silence Quagmire A single-target attack that can cause Physical Damage and inflict Unconsciousness Forest Ire Causes Lightening elemental damage to all members of your party Consume Life Steals HP from a target and increases its shield points by 1 Life returns to the forest The boss summons 2 of its minions to help Circle of Life Elemental Attack is enhanced for the next 4 turns and 5000 HP is revived Wind rushes through the trees Boost mode for the Lord of the Forest

How to defeat the Lord of the Forest in Octopath Traveler

The Lord of the Forest is not a boss that can be taken lightly. With an enormous HP of 43,504 and 7 Shields, this boss is sturdy and violent.

However, with a good fighting strategy, you can bring this boss to its knees.

The first thing you need to consider while fighting the Lord of the Forest is to exploit its weakness. This can be a bit tricky as its weaknesses keep on changing throughout various stages of the battle. However, the only vulnerability that stays the same is Fire Elemental Damage.

You need to use the ‘Fireball’ Skill to cause Fire Elemental damage to the Lord of the Forest. This attack can also be boosted. This is used by the Scholars in your team so make sure that Cyrus and Ophilia are both equipped with it.

Primrose’s ‘Lion Dance’ can also help destroy this boss as this attack will enhance the Physical Attack of an ally for the next 2 turns.

Ophilia can use her ‘Summon’ ability to call upon help during the fight. H’aanit’s ‘Electrocute’ ability can deal Light based damage when needed.

If the Lord of the Forest boss is defeated first in Octopath Traveler, its lackeys will be taken down with him and you won’t have to fight them off separately. Hence, it is suggested to focus your damage on the boss itself.

Using the above-mentioned attacks and having a great party setup will lead you toward victory against this wild beast.

Best party for the Lord of the Forest

In Octopath Traveler, to fight the Lord of the Forest, it is best to have H’aanit, Primrose, Cyrus, and Ophilia in your party. You need the Scholar job for one or two of your party members as this will help you deal the most damage.

H’aanit specializes in Bow and Axe for Physical Damage that can help you defeat the Lord of the Forest by causing Physical Damage. She also has a high HP stat which grants her greater survivability.

Primrose can be a worthy ally with her high Elemental Attack stat. This helps her take on an offensive role in addition to providing her buffs.

Cyrus is a scholar and has an outstanding elemental attack. He can cause exceptional Fire damage to the Lord of the Forest.

Ophilia can be equipped with the Scholar Job as well which will make her a powerful elemental attacker in addition to the powerful healer that she already is.

What else to bring to the fight?

A useful item to be brought to the fight against the Lord of the Forest is the Healing Grape. This item will revive HP to a single member and can also be found in the M variant which revives greater health points.

Inspiriting Plum can also be useful because it restores the depleted BP of a team member. This item can be bought from any store for 240 leaves.

Lord of the Forest drops