Octopath Traveler Enemy Weaknesses Guide

Every enemy you face in Octopath Traveler is going to have certain weaknesses for you to take advantage of. They are going to be either weak to a specific weapon attack or an elemental attack.

However, you will not always know what attack does the most damage to an enemy. Depending on your party composition and the enemy in question, you will either have to use talents to reveal their weaknesses or through other means.

Once you know an enemy weakness, you can exploit it to bypass their defenses and defeat them quickly. Do take note that most enemies in Octopath Traveler are going to have at least two weaknesses. Bosses might have more with some switching their weaknesses in each phase of the fight.

Since there are so many enemies in Octopath Traveler, remembering all of their weaknesses can be challenging. Hence, you can refer to the following guide to quickly note down what kind of attack works best against a specific enemy.

Octopath Traveler enemies and their weaknesses

There are more than 40 different enemies that you will encounter over the course of your progression. Most of them are going to have the same weaknesses, so you can prepare your party composition accordingly.

There are only a few enemies that might give you trouble since you need a particular character in your party to exploit their weaknesses.

Accursed Armor

Location: Lorn Cathedral: Cellars(part 2)

Weaknesses: Axe, staff, fire, light.

Aggressive Ant

Location: East Atlasdam Flats

Weaknesses: Spear, Staff, Lightning.

Albino Bat

Location: Cave of Origin

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Staff, Dark.

Ambling Bones

Location: Subterranean Study

Weaknesses: Staff, Wind, Light.

Animated Armor

Location: Shrine of the Starseer

Weaknesses: Axe, Staff, Ice, Light.

Antagonistic Ant

Location: Whistling Cavern

Weaknesses: Dagger, Staff.

Armor Eater

Location: Road to Morlock’s Manse

Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Wind.

Army Ant

Location: Eastern Sunshade Sands

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Axe.

Ash Raven

Location: Carrion Caves

Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Bow, Wind.

Assassin Bug

Location: Sunshade Catacombs

Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Dark.

Avalanche Mushroom

Location: The Whitewood

Weaknesses: Dagger, Fire, Lightning.

Azure Urchin

Location: Captains Caves

Weaknesses: Spear, Lightning, Light.

Bandit Bones

Location: The Hollow Throne

Weaknesses: Axe, Staff, Lightning, Light.

Barnacle Bat

Location: Caves of Azure

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Bow, Lightning.

Barnacle Crab

Location: Caves of Azure

Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Wind.

Barnacle Tortoise

Location: Caves of Azure

Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Wind.

Behemoth

Location: Tomb of the imperator

Weaknesses: Dagger, Staff, Light.

Believer I

Location: Seaside Grotto

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Axe, Wind.

Believer II

Location: Seaside Grotto

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Axe, Wind.

Black Bat

Location: Caves of Maiya

Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Bow, Ice.

Black Howler

Location: East Duskbarrow Trail

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Lightning.

Black Scissors

Location: Captains’ Bane

Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Wind.

Blood Remnant

Location: Yvon’s Birthplace / Cellar

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Ice.

Blood Revenant

Location: Ruins of Eld (lower floor)

Weaknesses: Sword, Bow, Staff, Ice.

Blood Viper

Location: Cave of Rhiyo

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Dark.

Bloody Bull

Location: Western Noblecourt Flats

Weaknesses: Sword, Light.

Bloody Rhino

Location: South Orewell Pass

Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Staff, Ice.

Blue Bull

Location: North Riverford Traverse

Weaknesses: Sword, Light.

Bodyguard I

Location: Orlick’s Manse

Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Ice.

Bodyguard II

Location: Orlick’s Manse

Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Ice.

Brawler Bones

Location: Marsalim Catacombs

Weaknesses: Axe, Staff, Fire, Light.

Brigand I

Location: Brigands’ Den

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Wind, Dark.

Brigand II

Location: Brigands’ Den

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Wind, Dark.

Brigand III

Location: Brigands’ Den

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Lightning, Dark.

Brigand Bones

Location: Grimsand Ruins (Upper Floor)

Weaknesses: Axe, Staff, Fire, Light.

Brigand Leader I

Location: Lorn Cathedral: Cellars (part 1)

Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Fire, Light.

Brigand Leader II

Location: Lorn Cathedral: Cellars (part 1)

Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Fire, Light.

Brigand Leader II

Location: Lorn Cathedral: Cellars (part 2)

Weaknesses: Axe, Fire, light.

Buccaneer I

Location: Moonstruck Coast (Missable if danger level is above lv. 31)

Weaknesses: Spear, Fire.

Buccaneer II

Location: Moonstruck Coast

Weaknesses: Spear, Fire.

Buccaneer III

Location: Caves of Azure

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Lightning, Light.

Buccaneer IV

Location: Caves of Azure

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Lightning, light.

Buccaneer Bones

Location: Captains’ Bane

Weaknesses: Dagger, Staff, Lightning, light.

Cactus Roller

Location: Eastern Sunshade Sands (Missable if danger level is greater than lv.7)

Weaknesses: Spear, Ice, Dark.

Cait

Location: Tombs of Kings

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Axe, Staff.

Carmine Eagle

Location: Black Market

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Wind.

Carnivorous Bat

Location: Tomb of the Imperator

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Bow, Ice.

Carnivorous Plant

Location: Forest of No Return

Weaknesses: Dagger, Staff, Fire.

Cetus Maximus

Location: Undertow cove

Weaknesses: Spear, Staff, Lightning, Dark.

Chubby Cait

Location: Derelict Mine

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Axe, Staff.

Cliff Birdian I

Location: South Bolderfall Pass

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Light.

Cliff Birdian II

Location: South Bolderfall Pass

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Light.

Cliff Birdian III

Location: South Bolderfall Pass

Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Fire, Dark.

Cliff Birdian IV

Location: South Qurraycrest Pass

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Lightning.

Cliff Birdian V

Location: South Qurraycrest Pass

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Lightning.

Cliff Birdian VI

Location: South Qurraycrest Pass

Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Dark.

Cliff Birdking I

Location: South Qurraycrest Pass

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Lightning.

Cliff Birdking II

Location: South Orewell Pass

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Lightning.

Cliff Birdking III

Location: South Orewell Pass

Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Axe.

Collared Salamander

Location: East Saintsbridge Traverse

Weaknesses: Dagger, Ice, Light.

Constituent I

Location: Obsidian Manse

Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Bow, Dark.

Constituent II

Location: Obsidian Manse

Weaknesses: Sword, Ice, Wind, Light.

Crawly Fledging

Location: Carrion Caves

Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Lightning.

Creeping Treant

Location: The Spectrewood

Weaknesses: Axe, Fire.

Creeping fledgling

Location: South Orewell Pass

Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Lightning.

Cultured Cait

Location: Tombs of kings

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Axe, Staff.

Curator

Location: Orlick’s Manse

Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Bow, Staff.

Curator Mk.II

Location: Ruins of Eld (Upper Floor)

Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Bow.

Dark Curator

Location: Derelict Mine

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Staff, Light.

Dark Curator Mk.II

Location: Lord’s Manse

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Light.

Dark Elemental

Location: Derelict Mine

Weaknesses: Fire, Light.

Dark Guardian

Location: Orlick’s Manse

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Bow, Light.

Dark Guardian Mk.II

Location: Lord’s Manse

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Bow, Light.

Dark Remnant

Location: Yvon’s Birthplace / Cellar

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Light.

Dark Revenant

Location: Ruins of Eld(lower floor)

Weaknesses: Sword, Bow, Staff, Light.

Dark Roller

Location: Whistling Cavern

Weaknesses: Dagger, Lightning.

Dark Sentinel

Location: Orlick’s Manse

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Staff, Light.

Dark Sentinel Mk. II

Location: Seaside Grotto

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Staff, Light.

Davy Bones

Location: Captains’ Bane

Weaknesses: Axe, Staff, Light, Wind.

Deep One

Location: Captains’ Bane

Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Light.

Demon Deer

Location: The Spectrewood

Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Lightning, Dark.

Demon Goat

Location: West Everhold Pass

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, light.

Desert Worm

Location: Western Wellspring Sands

Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Wind, Light.

Devil Deer

Location: Forest of Rubeh (Southern Section)

Weaknesses: Axe, Staff, Lightning, Wind, Dark.

Devourer of Dreams

Location: Everhold Tunnels

Weaknesses: Swords, Light.

Dire Army Ant

Location: Eastern Sunshade Sande

Weaknesses: Swords, Dagger, Axe.

Dire Ash Raven

Location: Obsidian Manse

Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Bow, Wind.

Dire Night Raven

Location: Carrion caves

Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Bow, Wind.

Dire Skull Roller

Location: Marslim catacombs

Weaknesses: Dagger, Lightning.

Dread Falcon

Location: North Cobbleston Gap

Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Bow, Wind, Dark.

Dread Viper

Location: Untouched Sanctum

Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Dark.

Dreadwing

Location: Trail to the Forest of Rubeh

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Lightning, light.

Dreadwolf

Location: Maw of the Ice Dragon

Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Wind.

Eggling

Location: South Bolderfall Pass

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe.

Ettin Asp

Location: Quicksand Caves

Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Fire.

Ettin Ophidian

Location: East Duskbarrow Trail

Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Wind, Dark.

Ettin Serpent

Location: Forgotten Grotto

Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Fire.

Ettin Snake

Location: Quicksand Caves

Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Ice.

Fire Elemental

Location: Derelict Mine

Weaknesses: Ice, Wind.

Fire Guardian Mk. II

Location: Lord’s Manse

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Bow, Ice.

Fire Sentinel

Location: Subterranean Study

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Staff, Ice.

Fire Wisp

Location: Untouched Sanctum

Weaknesses: Ice, Dark.

Flame Curator

Location: Derelict Mine

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Staff, Ice.

Flame Curator Mk. II

Location: Lord’s Manse

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Ice.

Flame Guardian

Location: Yvon’s Birthplace / Cellar

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Bow, Ice.

Flame Remnant Mk. II

Location: Shrine of the Warbringer

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Ice.

Flame Revenant

Location: Shrine of the Warbringer

Weaknesses: Sword, Staff, Bow, Ice.

Flame Sentinel Mk. II

Location: Seaside Grotto

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Staff, Ice.

Flatlands Froggen I

Location: East Atlasdam Flats

Weaknesses: Bow, Ice, Light.

Flatlands Froggen II

Location: East Atlasdam Flats

Weaknesses: Bow, Ice, Light.

Flatlands Froggen III

Location: North Atlasdam Flats

Weaknesses: Axe, Ice, Staff.

Flatlands Froggen IV

Location: The Whistlewood

Weaknesses: Dagger, Ice, Light.

Flatlands Froggen V

Location: The Whistlewood

Weaknesses: Dagger, Ice, Light.

Flatlands Froggen VI

Location: Western Noblecourt Flats

Weaknesses: Axe, Ice, Bow.

Flatlands Frogking I

Location: The Western Noblecourt Flats

Weaknesses: Dagger, Ice, Staff, Dark.

Flatlands Frogking II

Location: The Western Noblecourt Flats

Weaknesses: Dagger, Ice, Staff, Dark.

Flatlands Frogking III

Location: The Western Wispermill Flats

Weaknesses: Dagger, Bow, Lightning.

Flying Fish

Location: North Rippletide Coast

Weaknesses: Sword, Bow, Lightning, Dark.

Forest Fox

Location: The Wisperwood

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Bow, Staff.

Forest Ratkin I

Location: West S’warkii Trail

Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Lightning, Light.

Forest Ratkin II

Location: West S’warkii Trail

Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Lightning, Light.

Forest Ratkin III

Location: West S’warkii Trail

Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Fire.

Forest Ratkin IV

Location: East Victors Hollow Trail

Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Wind, Light.

Forest Ratkin V

Location: East Victors Hollow Trail

Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Wind, Light.

Forest Ratkin VI

Location: East Victors Hollow Trail

Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Fire.

Forest Ratking I

Location: East Victors Hollow Trail

Weaknesses: Dagger, Staff, Ice, Wind.

Forest Ratkin II

Location: East Duskbarrow Trail

Weaknesses: Dagger, Staff, Ice, Wind.

Forest Ratkin III

Location: East Duskbarrow Trail

Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Lightning.

Frost Bear

Location: Western Flamesgrace Wilds

Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Wind.

Frost Fox

Location: Western Flamesgrace Wilds

Weaknesses: Bow, Fire, Light.

Frostwing Serpent

Location: The Whitewood

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Fire, Wind.

Furious Fungoid

Location: Western Wispermill Flats

Weaknesses: Dagger, Staff, Lightning, Dark.

Gabbrodillo

Location: The Wisperwood

Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Light.

Gargantuan Boar

Location: East Victors Hollow Trail

Weaknesses: Sword, Bow, Dark.

Giant Boar

Location: West S’warkii Trail

Weaknesses: Sword, Bow, Dark.

Giant Eagle

Location: South Orewell pass

Weaknesses: Spear.

Giant Falcon

Location: North Cobblestone Gap

Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Bow, Wind, Dark.

Giant Gator

Location: Refuge Ruins

Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Lightning.

Giant Scorpion

Location: Eastern Wellspring Sands

Weaknesses: Spear, Ice, Wind.

Giant Sheep

Location: North Atlasdam Flats

Weaknesses: Bow, Dark.

Giant Slug

Location: South Clearbrook Traverse

Weaknesses: Dagger, Ice, Dark.

Gigantes

Location: Refuge Ruins

Weaknesses: Dagger, Ice, Bow, Wind.

Gooey Slug

Location: Grandport Sewers (East)

Weaknesses: Dagger, Light.

Great Condor

Location: South Bolderfall Pass

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow.

Greater Kingfisher

Location: West Grandpost Coast

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Wind.

Green Scissors

Location: Path to the Forgotten Grotto

Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Lightning.

Guard Dog

Location: Ravus Manor

Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Lightning, Fire.

Guardian

Location: Orlick’s Manse

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Dagger, Bow.

Guardian Mk. II

Location: Ruins of Eld (upper floor)

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Dagger, Bow.

Hatchling

Location: South bolderfall Pass

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe.

Heavenwing

Location: Carrion Caves

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Dark.

Hermit Conch

Location: North Rippletide Coast

Weaknesses: Spear, Sword, Ice.

High Wolf

Location: Western Flamesgrace Wilds

Weaknesses: Axe, Staff, Fire.

Highland Goat

Location: North Cobblestone Gap

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Light.

Highland Ratkin I

Location: North Cobblestone Gap

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Bow, Light.

Highland Ratkin II

Location: North Cobblestone Gap

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Bow, Light.

Highland Ratkin III

Location: North Cobblestone Gap

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Dark.

Highland Ratkin IV

Location: North Stonegard Pass

Weaknesses: Sword, Bow, Wind, Light.

Highland Ratkin V

Location: North Stonegard Pass

Weaknesses: Sword, Bow, Wind, Light.

Highland Ratkin VI

Location: Spectrewood path

Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Dark.

Highland Ratking I

Location: Spectrewood path

Weaknesses: Spear, Staff, Lightning, light.

Highland Ratking II

Location: West Everhold Pass

Weaknesses: Spear, Staff, Lightning, light.

Highland Ratking III

Location: West Everhold Pass

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Dark.

Hoary bear

Location: Western Stillsnow Wilds

Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Wind.

Hoary Howler

Location: Western Stillsnow Wilds

Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Bow, Wind.

Horned fly

Location: North Riverford Traverse

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Ice, Wind.

Horned Howler

Location: East Victors Hollow Trail

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Lightning.

Horse Fly

Location: East Saintsbridge Traverse

Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Ice, Wind.

Howler