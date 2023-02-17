Octopath Traveler Enemy Weaknesses Guide

Every enemy you face in Octopath Traveler is going to have certain weaknesses for you to take advantage of. They are going to be either weak to a specific weapon attack or an elemental attack.
However, you will not always know what attack does the most damage to an enemy. Depending on your party composition and the enemy in question, you will either have to use talents to reveal their weaknesses or through other means.
Once you know an enemy weakness, you can exploit it to bypass their defenses and defeat them quickly. Do take note that most enemies in Octopath Traveler are going to have at least two weaknesses. Bosses might have more with some switching their weaknesses in each phase of the fight.
Since there are so many enemies in Octopath Traveler, remembering all of their weaknesses can be challenging. Hence, you can refer to the following guide to quickly note down what kind of attack works best against a specific enemy.
Octopath Traveler enemies and their weaknesses
There are more than 40 different enemies that you will encounter over the course of your progression. Most of them are going to have the same weaknesses, so you can prepare your party composition accordingly.
There are only a few enemies that might give you trouble since you need a particular character in your party to exploit their weaknesses.
Accursed Armor
- Location: Lorn Cathedral: Cellars(part 2)
- Weaknesses: Axe, staff, fire, light.
Aggressive Ant
- Location: East Atlasdam Flats
- Weaknesses: Spear, Staff, Lightning.
Albino Bat
- Location: Cave of Origin
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Staff, Dark.
Ambling Bones
- Location: Subterranean Study
- Weaknesses: Staff, Wind, Light.
Animated Armor
- Location: Shrine of the Starseer
- Weaknesses: Axe, Staff, Ice, Light.
Antagonistic Ant
- Location: Whistling Cavern
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Staff.
Armor Eater
- Location: Road to Morlock’s Manse
- Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Wind.
Army Ant
- Location: Eastern Sunshade Sands
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Axe.
Ash Raven
- Location: Carrion Caves
- Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Bow, Wind.
Assassin Bug
- Location: Sunshade Catacombs
- Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Dark.
Avalanche Mushroom
- Location: The Whitewood
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Fire, Lightning.
Azure Urchin
- Location: Captains Caves
- Weaknesses: Spear, Lightning, Light.
Bandit Bones
- Location: The Hollow Throne
- Weaknesses: Axe, Staff, Lightning, Light.
Barnacle Bat
- Location: Caves of Azure
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Bow, Lightning.
Barnacle Crab
- Location: Caves of Azure
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Wind.
Barnacle Tortoise
- Location: Caves of Azure
- Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Wind.
Behemoth
- Location: Tomb of the imperator
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Staff, Light.
Believer I
- Location: Seaside Grotto
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Axe, Wind.
Believer II
- Location: Seaside Grotto
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Axe, Wind.
Black Bat
- Location: Caves of Maiya
- Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Bow, Ice.
Black Howler
- Location: East Duskbarrow Trail
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Lightning.
Black Scissors
- Location: Captains’ Bane
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Wind.
Blood Remnant
- Location: Yvon’s Birthplace / Cellar
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Ice.
Blood Revenant
- Location: Ruins of Eld (lower floor)
- Weaknesses: Sword, Bow, Staff, Ice.
Blood Viper
- Location: Cave of Rhiyo
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Dark.
Bloody Bull
- Location: Western Noblecourt Flats
- Weaknesses: Sword, Light.
Bloody Rhino
- Location: South Orewell Pass
- Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Staff, Ice.
Blue Bull
- Location: North Riverford Traverse
- Weaknesses: Sword, Light.
Bodyguard I
- Location: Orlick’s Manse
- Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Ice.
Bodyguard II
- Location: Orlick’s Manse
- Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Ice.
Brawler Bones
- Location: Marsalim Catacombs
- Weaknesses: Axe, Staff, Fire, Light.
Brigand I
- Location: Brigands’ Den
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Wind, Dark.
Brigand II
- Location: Brigands’ Den
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Wind, Dark.
Brigand III
- Location: Brigands’ Den
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Lightning, Dark.
Brigand Bones
- Location: Grimsand Ruins (Upper Floor)
- Weaknesses: Axe, Staff, Fire, Light.
Brigand Leader I
- Location: Lorn Cathedral: Cellars (part 1)
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Fire, Light.
Brigand Leader II
- Location: Lorn Cathedral: Cellars (part 1)
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Fire, Light.
Brigand Leader II
- Location: Lorn Cathedral: Cellars (part 2)
- Weaknesses: Axe, Fire, light.
Buccaneer I
- Location: Moonstruck Coast (Missable if danger level is above lv. 31)
- Weaknesses: Spear, Fire.
Buccaneer II
- Location: Moonstruck Coast
- Weaknesses: Spear, Fire.
Buccaneer III
- Location: Caves of Azure
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Lightning, Light.
Buccaneer IV
- Location: Caves of Azure
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Lightning, light.
Buccaneer Bones
- Location: Captains’ Bane
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Staff, Lightning, light.
Cactus Roller
- Location: Eastern Sunshade Sands (Missable if danger level is greater than lv.7)
- Weaknesses: Spear, Ice, Dark.
Cait
- Location: Tombs of Kings
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Axe, Staff.
Carmine Eagle
- Location: Black Market
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Wind.
Carnivorous Bat
- Location: Tomb of the Imperator
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Bow, Ice.
Carnivorous Plant
- Location: Forest of No Return
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Staff, Fire.
Cetus Maximus
- Location: Undertow cove
- Weaknesses: Spear, Staff, Lightning, Dark.
Chubby Cait
- Location: Derelict Mine
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Axe, Staff.
Cliff Birdian I
- Location: South Bolderfall Pass
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Light.
Cliff Birdian II
- Location: South Bolderfall Pass
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Light.
Cliff Birdian III
- Location: South Bolderfall Pass
- Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Fire, Dark.
Cliff Birdian IV
- Location: South Qurraycrest Pass
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Lightning.
Cliff Birdian V
- Location: South Qurraycrest Pass
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Lightning.
Cliff Birdian VI
- Location: South Qurraycrest Pass
- Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Dark.
Cliff Birdking I
- Location: South Qurraycrest Pass
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Lightning.
Cliff Birdking II
- Location: South Orewell Pass
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Lightning.
Cliff Birdking III
- Location: South Orewell Pass
- Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Axe.
Collared Salamander
- Location: East Saintsbridge Traverse
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Ice, Light.
Constituent I
- Location: Obsidian Manse
- Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Bow, Dark.
Constituent II
- Location: Obsidian Manse
- Weaknesses: Sword, Ice, Wind, Light.
Crawly Fledging
- Location: Carrion Caves
- Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Lightning.
Creeping Treant
- Location: The Spectrewood
- Weaknesses: Axe, Fire.
Creeping fledgling
- Location: South Orewell Pass
- Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Lightning.
Cultured Cait
- Location: Tombs of kings
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Axe, Staff.
Curator
- Location: Orlick’s Manse
- Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Bow, Staff.
Curator Mk.II
- Location: Ruins of Eld (Upper Floor)
- Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Bow.
Dark Curator
- Location: Derelict Mine
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Staff, Light.
Dark Curator Mk.II
- Location: Lord’s Manse
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Light.
Dark Elemental
- Location: Derelict Mine
- Weaknesses: Fire, Light.
Dark Guardian
- Location: Orlick’s Manse
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Bow, Light.
Dark Guardian Mk.II
- Location: Lord’s Manse
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Bow, Light.
Dark Remnant
- Location: Yvon’s Birthplace / Cellar
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Light.
Dark Revenant
- Location: Ruins of Eld(lower floor)
- Weaknesses: Sword, Bow, Staff, Light.
Dark Roller
- Location: Whistling Cavern
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Lightning.
Dark Sentinel
- Location: Orlick’s Manse
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Staff, Light.
Dark Sentinel Mk. II
- Location: Seaside Grotto
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Staff, Light.
Davy Bones
- Location: Captains’ Bane
- Weaknesses: Axe, Staff, Light, Wind.
Deep One
- Location: Captains’ Bane
- Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Light.
Demon Deer
- Location: The Spectrewood
- Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Lightning, Dark.
Demon Goat
- Location: West Everhold Pass
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, light.
Desert Worm
- Location: Western Wellspring Sands
- Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Wind, Light.
Devil Deer
- Location: Forest of Rubeh (Southern Section)
- Weaknesses: Axe, Staff, Lightning, Wind, Dark.
Devourer of Dreams
- Location: Everhold Tunnels
- Weaknesses: Swords, Light.
Dire Army Ant
- Location: Eastern Sunshade Sande
- Weaknesses: Swords, Dagger, Axe.
Dire Ash Raven
- Location: Obsidian Manse
- Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Bow, Wind.
Dire Night Raven
- Location: Carrion caves
- Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Bow, Wind.
Dire Skull Roller
- Location: Marslim catacombs
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Lightning.
Dread Falcon
- Location: North Cobbleston Gap
- Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Bow, Wind, Dark.
Dread Viper
- Location: Untouched Sanctum
- Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Dark.
Dreadwing
- Location: Trail to the Forest of Rubeh
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Lightning, light.
Dreadwolf
- Location: Maw of the Ice Dragon
- Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Wind.
Eggling
- Location: South Bolderfall Pass
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe.
Ettin Asp
- Location: Quicksand Caves
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Fire.
Ettin Ophidian
- Location: East Duskbarrow Trail
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Wind, Dark.
Ettin Serpent
- Location: Forgotten Grotto
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Fire.
Ettin Snake
- Location: Quicksand Caves
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Ice.
Fire Elemental
- Location: Derelict Mine
- Weaknesses: Ice, Wind.
Fire Guardian Mk. II
- Location: Lord’s Manse
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Bow, Ice.
Fire Sentinel
- Location: Subterranean Study
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Staff, Ice.
Fire Wisp
- Location: Untouched Sanctum
- Weaknesses: Ice, Dark.
Flame Curator
- Location: Derelict Mine
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Staff, Ice.
Flame Curator Mk. II
- Location: Lord’s Manse
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Ice.
Flame Guardian
- Location: Yvon’s Birthplace / Cellar
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Bow, Ice.
Flame Remnant Mk. II
- Location: Shrine of the Warbringer
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Ice.
Flame Revenant
- Location: Shrine of the Warbringer
- Weaknesses: Sword, Staff, Bow, Ice.
Flame Sentinel Mk. II
- Location: Seaside Grotto
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe, Staff, Ice.
Flatlands Froggen I
- Location: East Atlasdam Flats
- Weaknesses: Bow, Ice, Light.
Flatlands Froggen II
- Location: East Atlasdam Flats
- Weaknesses: Bow, Ice, Light.
Flatlands Froggen III
- Location: North Atlasdam Flats
- Weaknesses: Axe, Ice, Staff.
Flatlands Froggen IV
- Location: The Whistlewood
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Ice, Light.
Flatlands Froggen V
- Location: The Whistlewood
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Ice, Light.
Flatlands Froggen VI
- Location: Western Noblecourt Flats
- Weaknesses: Axe, Ice, Bow.
Flatlands Frogking I
- Location: The Western Noblecourt Flats
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Ice, Staff, Dark.
Flatlands Frogking II
- Location: The Western Noblecourt Flats
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Ice, Staff, Dark.
Flatlands Frogking III
- Location: The Western Wispermill Flats
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Bow, Lightning.
Flying Fish
- Location: North Rippletide Coast
- Weaknesses: Sword, Bow, Lightning, Dark.
Forest Fox
- Location: The Wisperwood
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Bow, Staff.
Forest Ratkin I
- Location: West S’warkii Trail
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Lightning, Light.
Forest Ratkin II
- Location: West S’warkii Trail
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Lightning, Light.
Forest Ratkin III
- Location: West S’warkii Trail
- Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Fire.
Forest Ratkin IV
- Location: East Victors Hollow Trail
- Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Wind, Light.
Forest Ratkin V
- Location: East Victors Hollow Trail
- Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Wind, Light.
Forest Ratkin VI
- Location: East Victors Hollow Trail
- Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Fire.
Forest Ratking I
- Location: East Victors Hollow Trail
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Staff, Ice, Wind.
Forest Ratkin II
- Location: East Duskbarrow Trail
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Staff, Ice, Wind.
Forest Ratkin III
- Location: East Duskbarrow Trail
- Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Lightning.
Frost Bear
- Location: Western Flamesgrace Wilds
- Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Wind.
Frost Fox
- Location: Western Flamesgrace Wilds
- Weaknesses: Bow, Fire, Light.
Frostwing Serpent
- Location: The Whitewood
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Fire, Wind.
Furious Fungoid
- Location: Western Wispermill Flats
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Staff, Lightning, Dark.
Gabbrodillo
- Location: The Wisperwood
- Weaknesses: Sword, Axe, Light.
Gargantuan Boar
- Location: East Victors Hollow Trail
- Weaknesses: Sword, Bow, Dark.
Giant Boar
- Location: West S’warkii Trail
- Weaknesses: Sword, Bow, Dark.
Giant Eagle
- Location: South Orewell pass
- Weaknesses: Spear.
Giant Falcon
- Location: North Cobblestone Gap
- Weaknesses: Spear, Dagger, Bow, Wind, Dark.
Giant Gator
- Location: Refuge Ruins
- Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Lightning.
Giant Scorpion
- Location: Eastern Wellspring Sands
- Weaknesses: Spear, Ice, Wind.
Giant Sheep
- Location: North Atlasdam Flats
- Weaknesses: Bow, Dark.
Giant Slug
- Location: South Clearbrook Traverse
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Ice, Dark.
Gigantes
- Location: Refuge Ruins
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Ice, Bow, Wind.
Gooey Slug
- Location: Grandport Sewers (East)
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Light.
Great Condor
- Location: South Bolderfall Pass
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow.
Greater Kingfisher
- Location: West Grandpost Coast
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Wind.
Green Scissors
- Location: Path to the Forgotten Grotto
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Lightning.
Guard Dog
- Location: Ravus Manor
- Weaknesses: Dagger, Axe, Lightning, Fire.
Guardian
- Location: Orlick’s Manse
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Dagger, Bow.
Guardian Mk. II
- Location: Ruins of Eld (upper floor)
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Dagger, Bow.
Hatchling
- Location: South bolderfall Pass
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Axe.
Heavenwing
- Location: Carrion Caves
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Dark.
Hermit Conch
- Location: North Rippletide Coast
- Weaknesses: Spear, Sword, Ice.
High Wolf
- Location: Western Flamesgrace Wilds
- Weaknesses: Axe, Staff, Fire.
Highland Goat
- Location: North Cobblestone Gap
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Light.
Highland Ratkin I
- Location: North Cobblestone Gap
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Bow, Light.
Highland Ratkin II
- Location: North Cobblestone Gap
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Bow, Light.
Highland Ratkin III
- Location: North Cobblestone Gap
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Dark.
Highland Ratkin IV
- Location: North Stonegard Pass
- Weaknesses: Sword, Bow, Wind, Light.
Highland Ratkin V
- Location: North Stonegard Pass
- Weaknesses: Sword, Bow, Wind, Light.
Highland Ratkin VI
- Location: Spectrewood path
- Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Dark.
Highland Ratking I
- Location: Spectrewood path
- Weaknesses: Spear, Staff, Lightning, light.
Highland Ratking II
- Location: West Everhold Pass
- Weaknesses: Spear, Staff, Lightning, light.
Highland Ratking III
- Location: West Everhold Pass
- Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Dark.
Hoary bear
- Location: Western Stillsnow Wilds
- Weaknesses: Spear, Axe, Wind.
Hoary Howler
- Location: Western Stillsnow Wilds
- Weaknesses: Sword, Spear, Bow, Wind.
Horned fly
- Location: North Riverford Traverse
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Ice, Wind.
Horned Howler
- Location: East Victors Hollow Trail
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Lightning.
Horse Fly
- Location: East Saintsbridge Traverse
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Ice, Wind.
Howler
- Location: The Whistlewood
- Weaknesses: Spear, Bow, Lightning.