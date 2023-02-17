Octopath Traveler Devourer Of Dreams Fight Guide

Octopath Traveler has an exciting feature to capture different bosses and use them in battle as your very own creatures. One such boss is the Devourer of Dreams.

You will particularly come across this beast in the endgame, specifically in the Everhold Tunnels, seen guarding the Bright Stone.

It’s got a large health pool amounting to 21, 216, so defeating this beast will be a hard day’s work. If you defeat it though, you get a chance to receive the Revitalizing Jam.

To capture this boss you will need the help of H’aanit, but she needs to be at a high enough level to actually withstand the beast’s attacks. If she isn’t, you need to bring a good enough party to beat the boss quickly, but that isn’t always easy because players usually don’t have that much information on it. Read on to learn more about the Devourer of Dreams in Octopath Traveler.

Devourer of Dreams’ location

You can find the Devourer of Dreams in the Everhold Tunnels. You can find the entrance to this location right under the chest southwest of the Shrine of the Runeblade in West Everhold Pass.

You will find a lot of enemies in this Tunnel, including a boss battle with the Devourer of Dreams at the end of it. Since there are a lot of tough enemies here, this is classified as a Danger Level 55 dungeon – so you better come prepared.

Before you reach the Devourer of Dreams, however, we recommend that you explore a bit. You can find a lot of important items here that will eventually help you in the fight against the dream devourer.

Just as you enter the Everhold Tunnels, right ahead of you should be a chest under the arch. This chest contains an Energizing Pomegranate (L).

Next, head west up the stairs and then north. As you walk down the stairs leading south from that point, you will be able to see a chest above you. As you approach you will encounter a few enemies.

The chest that’s above you contains a Knowledge Staff. There will be another chest in the southwest, which contains an Olive of Life, but on your way back from the top, you will encounter a few more enemies.

Now, make your way east and down the stairs to another chest that contains 35,000 Leaves.

Now, you can reach the northeastern edge of the Everhold Tunnel, where you will encounter the Devourer of Dreams.

How to defeat the Devourer of Dreams in Octopath Traveler

The Devourer of Dreams isn’t that hard to defeat. All you need to do is get the right party together. Before you get the party set up though, you need to know the weaknesses of the Devourer of Dreams.

The Devourer of Dreams is weak to Daggers and Light. It’s best to make your party up that revolves around these weapons. For instance, you can use the following party which is very efficient in dealing with the boss:

Tressa: Runelord

Ophilia: Cleric

Cyrus: Scholar/Merchant

H’aanit: Hunter (Important to capture the Devourer of Dreams)

You can mainly use Cyrus and H’aanit to attack the Devourer of Dreams and have Ophilia at the back healing them from time to time. Tressa can help the rest of your units by giving them the Sidestep with the help of her Transfer Rune.

After defeating the Devourer of Dreams for the first time, you will be able to find this boss again to capture it, but there’s only a 3% chance for it, so good luck with that.

The way to capture the Devourer of Dreams is a little bit tricky. You first have to be lucky enough to encounter it for the second time. Once you encounter it, you first have to beat it to a pulp, such that only a tad bit of its HP is left.

Next up, you can use H’aanit’s Mercy Strikes to deplete its HP to 1. Then, you can have Cyrus Analyze the beast to weaken it even further. After that, it all depends on luck whether you can capture the beast or not.

Moreover, after catching the Devourer of Dragons, you can go ahead and check the Beast Lore to find out its uses. You need a total of three. If you don’t have that many, then you need to catch another one.