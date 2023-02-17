Octopath Traveler Best Accessories Guide

The moment you start your journey in Octopath Traveler, you are going to be looking for the best gear for your characters. This includes the best weapons, the best armor, as well as the best accessories which make a lot of difference.

It is often that players overlook accessories since most of them are fairly not that useful. However, there are a few that are simply too powerful to ignore.

You can either loot accessories from chests and enemies, or steal or purchase them. The following guide will list some of the best accessories to find in Octopath Traveler.

Best accessories to get in Octopath Traveler

Sprightly Necklace

If you are looking to speed up your traveler then you can equip them with the Sprightly Necklace. Wearing this necklace will increase your traveler’s speed by +80.

You can purchase this necklace for 15,200 leaves. It is monetarily viable as it can also be sold back for 3800 leaves.

After playing through the first chapter of Olberic’s quest, you will come across Noelle in the vicinity of Cobblestone who possesses this necklace. You can acquire it from her.

A townsperson in Northreach known as the Traveling Author also has the Sprightly Necklace in Octopath Traveler. Similarly, the Grave Robber of the Moldering Ruins also has this necklace and you can either purchase or steal it from him.

Critical Necklace

As the name suggests, Critical Necklace adds +80 critical damage to your weapon. In Octopath Traveler, you can equip your traveler with Critical Earring, Ring, and Bracelet too. But the best of them is the Critical Necklace as it adds the most to the critical damage.

You can purchase or steal the Critical Necklace from an Old Aristocrat in Marsalim of Sunlands.

Enlightening Necklace

Another fine necklace to add to your inventory is the Enlightening Necklace. This necklace will add +80 to your Evasion Stat which will help your traveler in getting out of the fire.

The Enlightening Necklace is hidden in a chest in the Grimsand Ruins, which you come across in Chapter 4 of H’aanit’s story.

You can also purchase or steal this necklace from an Oblivious Townsperson in Orewell and a Guard of the Marsalim Palace. This necklace will cost you 15,200 leaves and you can sell it for 4000 leaves if you wish.

Gleaming Amulet

Gleaming Amulet is a considerable accessory if you are looking to protect yourself against light damage. The Gleaming Amulet reduces your light damage by 100 times.

This accessory cannot be purchased as it is only found hidden in chests but it can be sold for 3400 leaves if you have acquired it.

You will go to Lorn Cathedral Cellars in Chapter 4 of Therion story. There you will encounter a chest containing the Gleaming Amulet.

This Amulet is also present in a chest in Grimsand Ruins which you can access after completing Chapters 4-7 of H’aanit’s story.