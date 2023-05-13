Octopath Traveler Albus Boss Guide

Albus is the secondary antagonist boss who you will face in Primrose’s story chapters in Octopath Traveler.

He did not always bear the mark of the Crow. Albus was once an honorable guard captain before betraying and murdering his friend Geoffrey Azelhart. He is now known as the Right Hand of the Crow and is as difficult a boss as any in Octopath Traveler.

The simple way of defeating Albus is by attacking him with attacks related to his weakness. Just like Matis, Albus will also summon two Obsidian Officers during the fight for help.

While fighting Albus, you should be careful of the attacks that inflict damage and if not cured can cause death. Meanwhile, all his weaknesses will be blocked until the Obsidian Officers are taken care of.

Albus location

You will encounter Albus in Obsidian Manse which is located on the continent of Flat lands. You will travel here at the end of the third chapter of Primrose’s storyline in Octopath Traveler.

Albus weaknesses

While fighting bosses in Octopath Traveler, you need to choose the weapons that target their weakness to inflict maximum damage. That said, his weapon weakness lies towards the Sword, Dagger, and Arrow.

The weapon weakness of the Obsidian Officer lies in Spear and Axe. Meanwhile, the physical attribute weakness lies in the Wind and Light attacks. Similarly, Fire and lighting attacks for Obsidian Officer.

Albus Special Attacks

Special Attacks What They Do Shoulder Smash With Shoulder Smash, Albus will deal massive damage to one of the party members with a chance to make it to a physical attack. Settle down you Whips Albus will be able to make one extra attack turns with the help of this attack Flay Skin Albus will be able to attack multiple party members for the next four turns Human Shield With Human Shield, Albus will be able to use Obsidian Officer as a human shield.

How to defeat Albus in Octopath Traveller

In Octopath Traveler, fighting Albus is an easy job as you will find him unguarded for the majority of the fight. Meanwhile, he also doesn’t switch out the weakness like other enemies.

During the fight, Albus will cause blindness to the allies when hit with Eye Gouge which if not cured can also cause death in some cases. For that, you can use Apothecarpy or Herbs of Light to heal.

Keep in mind that once Albus’s health is below 75%, he will have two attack turns instead of one. Before that phase begins, you should prepare beforehand and heal all your party members.

Albus will summon two Obsidian Officers by his side to help once his health drops below 50%. These officers are not much of a threat, but they will block Albus’ weaknesses until they are dealt with.

Once Albus’ health drops below 25%, he will enter Boost mode and start attacking you with physical attacks.

Meanwhile, he will also attack you with Eye Slash that once inflicted is capable of blinding the whole party. For that purpose, you should keep Bright Stone in hand before that phase begins.

What else to bring to the fight?

To ensure Physical Damage to the breaking points, make sure to bring Arrowstorm and Thousand Spears to the fight. For these weapons, you should bring one Hunter and one Warrior.

Albus Drops