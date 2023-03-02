Octopath Traveler 2 Warden Davids Boss Guide

The Octopath Traveler 2 Warden Davids boss awaits you as you progress through Chapter 1 of Osvald’s story. You will not encounter this boss alone, he will come for the battle with his two guards.

You will have to make a good strategy to defeat all the accompanying members of the boss and put him down. The boss has the ability to bring havoc on you and make you waste all of your time at the end of the fight.

Each boss fight in Octopath Traveler 2 consumes much of your time, so you do not want to be on the losing end. Considering the win, let’s explore everything about Warden Davids in Octopath Traveler 2.

Warden Davids location

In Osvald’s story, at the end of his first chapter, you encounter Warden Davids at the Frigit Isle: Prison. While you try to escape the Prison with Emerald, the boss will confront you along with his two guards.

The fight will take place upon reaching the end of your escape route and after speaking with the Warden.

Warden Davids weaknesses

Warden Davids is weak against Daggers and Staves. So Osvald can use Stave to inflict severe damage on the boss. Additionally, you can use the Fire and lightning attacks to drain Davids’s health. The boss shows great weakness against these elemental attacks, so you need to exploit this weakness and spam the elemental attacks for maximum damage during the combat.

Warden Davids special attacks

Warden Davids is a tough guy who can put up one hell of a fight against you in Octopath Traveler 2. Expect him to bring everything to stop Osvald and Emerald from escaping the Prison.

Special Attacks What They Do Know Your Place Inflict up to 100 damage on his foes. Basic Attacks Deal around 60 damage Prison Time The boosted attack deals around 100 damage twice to each party member. Silence, Scum Induce unconsciousness in his enemies.

How to defeat Warden Davids in Octopath Traveler 2

From the start of the battle, your focus should be on the two guards that support the Warden. These guards are weak against Dagger, Ice, and Lightning and are easy to defeat as they only have close to 1,000 HP and one shield.

Use the daggers attacks from Emerald and the ice attacks from Osvald to quickly remove the guards and move on to your main enemy. The attacks from these prisoner guards are pretty standard that you can dodge, and Emerald can even use his Recovery ability to restore the HP of Osvald.

You must also have a supply of HP and SP restoration items before starting the combat. You can get these items from the NPC found inside the Prison. Visit the stores and NPCs to get things that boost your elemental damage and status effects.

It is vital to debuff the physical attacks of the Warden. Make use of the Sabotage skill of Emerald to lower the boss attacking power while you wrap up the guards.

Use special status items like Bottle of Poison Dust during the fight to impair the Warden by putting the status effect. Use this opportunity to restore your HP and SP using the recovery items along with Emerald’s Fire Aid healing ability.

You need to focus your attacks on the Warden after eliminating the guards. Use Fireball, Icewind, and Lightning Bolt elemental attacks from Osvald to severe damage Davids’s health.

You need to break the five Shields of the boss. The newly introduced Latent Powers are your best bet when the enemy recalls a few guards in the battle. Combine your latent power with Osvald’s Boosted mood to deliver the deadly blow to the boss.

The Concentrate Spell allows you to exploit Warden’s weakness and concentrate all your elemental damage on the boss. There will be no escape for the boss in Octopath Traveler 2.

Best party for Warden Davids

The duo of Osvald and Emerald is the best when it comes to defeating the Warden. Osvald can make use of Stave and elemental attacks to deal maximum damage. While Emerald provides you with the ability to restore health, he also deals maximum damage using dagger attacks on the guards.

Both characters complement each other and exploit the weakness of their foes to the fullest.

What else to bring to the fight?

You do not have to go the extra mile for this fight as the boss is one of the earlier ones. You just have to ensure that you have enough items to keep Osvald’s SP boosted, and it can be done by acquiring the Ancient Necklace from a chest located in the Prison.

You just have to keep doing elemental damage to the Warden Davids and receive Inspiriting Plum Basket after eliminating the boss in Octopath Traveler 2.