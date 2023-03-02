Octopath Traveler 2 Thurston Boss Guide

Thurston awaits your arrival in the third chapter of Partitio’s storyline in Octopath Traveler 2. He uses annoying steam engines to perform multiple attacks on your party during the fight.

You need a combination of offensive and defensive abilities to successfully eliminate the boss and move on with the game. Before getting into the depth of the enemy skills, it is essential to understand Thurston’s location in Octopath Traveler 2.

Thurston location

After acquiring all the essential items for the project in Chapter 3, you must head toward the Alrond’s Estate in Wellgrove.

Thurston will be waiting for you inside the state, raging to defeat you and earn back his spot in Alrond’s Empire. You are required to exploit weaknesses to cut the boss fight short.

Thurston weaknesses

Thurston shows great weakness against the physical attacks caused by Sword, Axe and Bow. You can utilize any of the three weapons to deal massive damage. Remember, you can also exploit the vulnerabilities of the bosses towards the elemental attacks.

Make use of Wind and Ice attacks to drain Thurston’s health quickly during the battle. Before going ahead with your attacks, let’s look at the kind of attacks performed by Thurston.

Thurston special attacks

The Octopath Traveler 2 Thurston got all the power when it comes to performing high-damage attacks. His attacks mostly revolve around the usage of his steam engines.

However, he can become a pain even if you remove his puppets. So prepare yourself by learning all about his basic and special attacks.

Special Attacks What They Do Basic Attack Inflicts 872 damage to your single party member. Heat Blast Deals massive damage of around 800 to all the party members. Throw Wrench A fireball is thrown by the boss that hits three of your party members dealing around 600 damage to each one of them. Expel Vapor Steam engine throws steam toward one of your party members dealing close to 800 damage. Expel Heavy Vapor Steam engine throws two lines of steam, inflicting around 1200 damage to a single party member.

How to defeat Thurston in Octopath Traveler 2

The key to defeating Thurston is concentrating your initial attacks on the steam engines. You cannot deal any damage to the boss before eliminating the engines.

At the start of the battle, you will encounter the Steam Engine with 7 Shield Points and a hefty amount of health. However, you can use the basic Sword and Polearm to take out the SP and health of the engine.

It is also suggested that you use Elemental damage using Lightning and Fire attacks to break down the machine quickly.

You need to use your small window after eliminating the first steam engine to deal as massive damage as possible to Thurston in Octopath 2. After a few turns, he will summon another steam engine with higher SP and health.

Use the Poison Axe and Draefendi’s Bow ability of your Castti and Ochette to drain the maximum health and SP of the boss.

Another thing to grasp for this fight is that you must perfect your attack times. Do not use your strong attacks on the steam engine when it is close to being destroyed, as indicated by the name changing to red.

Bring out your most potent attacks on Thurston to quickly break him and finish the job using the Provoke ability of Ochette or Partitio’s Arrow of Fortune. These abilities allow you to land multiple hits on the boss.

The latent powers are your most significant advantage; you can use the most powerful attacks by boosting your abilities.

Make use of these powers and combine them with your sword or axe attacks to land the most incredible amount of damage. After performing these devastating attacks, the fight will be over within a few turns.

Best party for Thurston

The best party against Octopath 2 Thurston includes Partitio, Ochette, Temenos and Castti. You get the best balance between offense and defense in this party.

Partitio can play the role of facilitator by using his ability to donate BP to his party members and bringing their Latent Powers on the show as soon as possible. The same character has the tools for landing physical damage to which Thurston is quite vulnerable.

The duo of Ochette and Castti can play the offensive role for your party. Ochette uses the strong bow and axe attacks to deal substantial damage.

On the other hand, Castti can make use of her Poison Axe ability to exploit the weaknesses of Thurston. When combined with Latent Powers and Boosts, these attacks deal a crazy amount of damage.

Since you are going to receive some heavy damage from the boss and his steam engines, it is essential to have Temenos. The guy is excellent, as he allows us to heal our party members at every turn and donate BP to others. All of your bases are covered within this party.

What else to bring to the fight?

You should get some Healing Grapes and other damage-boosting items before starting your fight with Thurston in Octopath Traveler 2. These items will ensure you defeat the enemy without going through much trouble.

The rewards you receive from defeating Octopath Traveler 2 Thurston are hefty. You get the following items: