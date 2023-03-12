Octopath Traveler 2 Scholar Job Guide

Scholar is one of the eight primary jobs you can pick in Octopath Traveler 2. Scholars are offense-oriented mages specialized in dealing Elemental Damage based on Fire, Ice, and Lightning.

They can wreak havoc using their ability to cause exceptionally massive Elemental and AoE damage but their defenses are weak. They are also not that effective in causing Physical Damage with a Staff as their weapon.

To balance out these abilities, you need to know all about a Scholar’s skills and whether to pair them up with a Cleric, Dancer, Merchant, or someone else. But before getting into that let’s look for Scholar’s Location.

How to unlock the Scholar job in Octopath Traveler 2

The Primary User equipped with the Octopath Traveler 2 Scholar Job is Osvald who was betrayed by someone close. Hence, he has a prevalent distrust for people due to which he scrutinizes them during the day and mugs them at night.

If you wish to equip Scholar Secondary Job for another character you need the Scholar’s License by talking to a Scholar Guild Master.

Go to the Western Winterbloom Snows, an area near Eastern Cape Cold Snows in Winterlands. Here you will see the Scholar Guild Master’s house on top of a hill. You can go and converse with him to get the Scholar Secondary job.

Scholar active skills

Just like any other job, there are Active Skills for the Scholar Job in addition to its Divine Skill. A Scholar is bestowed with 7 Active Skills that can be put to use for attacking, buffing, or rebuffing.

Out of these 7 Skills, the first 2 are present by default and the rest can be acquired using Job Points. To unlock all the skills for Scholar’s Job you need 5000 JP.

Skill Type Cost Effect Boost Effect Fireball Fire 14SP Fire-based elemental damage to all the enemies As BP is spent, the damage is increased as well Icewind Ice 14SP Ice-based elemental damage to all the enemies As BP is spent, the damage is increased as well Analyze Debuff 1SP Reveals the weaknesses of an enemy target. Spending more BP will reveal more weaknesses. Stroke of Genius Buff 5SP Provides 2 attribute-raising effects that can stack as well With more BP spent, the number of effects increases Elemental Barrage Fire, Ice, Lightning 10SP You get to do a random selection of 3-5 attacks based on fire, ice, or lightning elements. As BP is spent, the number of hits is increased Lightning Bolt Lightning 14SP Lightning-based elemental damage to all the enemies As BP is spent, the damage is increased as well Advanced Magic Buff 15SP Any ally’s next 2 spells will be boosted Spending more BP allows you to boost more spells.

Scholar divine skill

For Scholar’s Job, the Divine Skill is known as Alephan’s Wisdom which costs 5000 Job Points to unlock.

Skill Type Cost Effect Boost Effect Alephan’s Wisdom Buff 30SP Any ally’s next 3 spells will be boosted It requires Max Boost to activate

Scholar support skills

Skill Skills Required JB Required Effect Evasive Maneuvers 4 skills 130 JP Causes random encounters to lessen and you can pass over quickly but it is not feasible if you are looking to level up Elemental Augmentation 5 skills 630 JP Raises the character’s Elemental Attack by 50 and proves to be useful for Jobs based on dealing Elemental damage Extra Experience 6 skills 1630 JP Boosts all EXP gains. Best while traversing areas when chances of encounters are the most Advanced Magic Master 7 skills 4630 JP The character can use more intense spells once.

Best character for the Scholar job in Octopath 2

The best character for the Octopath Traveler 2 Scholar Job is Temenos. As a Scholar, Temenos gets access to the Elemental Barrage. This skill paired up with Temenos Latent Power to break shields works wonders while fighting bosses.

Partitio is also a good option for the Scholar’s Job as he has the “Full Power” support skill that can deal massive damage paired with Scholar’s ability to cause elemental damage.

If you are looking to boost the Damage Potential by adding Physical Damage alongside Elemental Damage then it’s best to pair a Scholar with a Dancer. The Peacock Strut and Ruinious Kick of a Dancer can add to the Physical Damage with the Scholar providing the Elemental Damage.

You can also pair your Scholar with a Merchant which will allow the scholar to rest in order to restore HP and SP.