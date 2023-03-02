Octopath Traveler 2 Sandlion Boss Guide

The Octopath Traveler 2 Sandlion is a boss you encounter while progressing through the second chapter of Castti’s story. This creature hunts down any person who tries to move through its Den located in the Sai route.

The creature is a formidable opponent to beat, but if you know about the Octopath Traveler 2 Sandlion weaknesses, the fight will not last long. Before knowing the monster’s weaknesses, we must find Sandlion’s location in Octopath 2.

Sandlion location

You will come across Sandlion while exploring the Sandflow Pass in search of Edmund. You need to move west from the pass to reach Edmund. He will become the victim of the boss, falling deep into the sand. You must move to the Den of the monster to save Edmund and fight off Sandlion.

Sandlion weaknesses

Sandlion has a bunch of weaknesses that you can utilize to inflict the most damage during your battle. You can use Axe or Polearm to perform high-damage physical attacks.

Furthermore, the boss shows severe vulnerability against Ice, Dark and Light elemental damage. You need to choose your party based on these weaknesses. However, before selecting the party, let’s see the attacks that Sandlion performs in Octopath Traveler 2.

Sandlion special attacks

Sandlion does not have many attacks under the sleeves, but the boss is capable of reducing the number of your party members. Having a lower number of members puts you in grave danger, and you must overcome this situation in any way possible.

Special Attacks What They Do Great Sandstorm Deals around 300 damage on three party members and put them under status effect. Shifting Sand One of your party members gets captured and cannot attack until your break the Sandlion. Quick Sand Two party members cannot perform any action until you break the boss.

How to defeat Sandlion in Octopath Traveler 2

The Octopath 2 Sandlion has 5 Shield Points and 22,500 HP. You need to play smart to get rid of the monster. Looking at the special attacks of the boss, it becomes clear that you can only bring back your trapped allies by breaking down the boss.

You must save your boosts for the correct time and bring them on when the creature captures your party members. Your boosted attacks and the Latent Powers will ensure maximum damage and breaks free your trapped members. The usage of the most potent multiple hits might break your enemy in a single turn.

Having Ochette or Castti in your party makes the most sense, as both can use the Poison Axe to inflict severe physical damage. You can inflict elemental damage by utilizing the light abilities of your party members. Moreover, use the Castti’s Ice abilities to exploit the Sandlion’s weakness against Ice.

You need to repeat your physical attacks using Axe and elemental ones through Ice and light. Following this process, you can bring down the boss without facing any real trouble in Octopath 2.

Best party for Sandlion

There is no doubt about the inclusion of Ochette and Temonos in your party. Both members use the abilities and attacks that deal maximum damage as the boss is weak against their type and nature of attacks.

Temonos can keep spamming the Holy Light ability and gain 3 SP. You will deal damage along with getting the defense shield up for your member, ensuring success in combat.

Furthermore, we can use Agnea to deal severe damage to Sandlion using her Icewind and Bewildering Ballad abilities.

All these party members ensure significant physical and elemental damage to the boss.

What else to bring to the fight?

You can bring some Healing Grapes and other items that boost your attacks. You just have to play smart and make the most of your Latent powers and abilities to put Sandlion behind you.

The right party members will make breaking down the enemy easy and achieve victory in no time. At the conclusion of your fight, you will gain some things.