Octopath Traveler 2 Ritsu Mishuyo Boss Guide

In Octopath Traveler 2, Ritsu Mishuyo is the first real boss you will encounter in Hikari Ku’s story.

He is Hikari’s lifelong friend and is a warrior who used to admire Hikari’s swordsmanship and looked up to him as a training mentor. Despite Ritsu’s lowborn status, Hikari always treated him as any other friend but Ritsu ended up deceiving him.

In Octopath Traveler 2, Ritsu Mishuyo wants to prove his worth to Gen Mugen by defeating Hikari so he challenges you to a fight. To get rid of Ritsu, you need to know all about his weaknesses and special attacks. But before getting into that, you must have intel on Ritsu’s whereabouts.

Ritsu Mishuyo location

In Chapter 1 of Hikari’s story, you will encounter Ritsu Mishuyo after reaching the Crest of Heroes, which is the army’s Graveyard. Before facing Ritsu, it is advised that you upgrade to Level 7 in Octopath Traveler 2.

In the Crest of Heroes, you will come to know that Ritsu has deceived you and the city you have been looking after is burning to the ground. Ritsu Mishuyo will engage you in battle in hope that he can prove himself to General Mugen.

Ritsu Mishuyo weaknesses

Ritsu is weak against Sword and Bow. You can establish your dominance by using these weapons to exploit his weaknesses. He is also vulnerable to Fire. However, there isn’t much you can do to deal elemental damage, so you should stick to the Sword and Bow while fighting him.

Just like Ritsu, his two henchmen are also vulnerable to Sword, Bow, and Fire. Additionally, they can also be attacked using a Polearm.

Ritsu Mishuyo special attacks

Considering Ritsu Mishuyo’s past with Hikari in Octopath Traveler 2, his fight is fueled by his envy and spite for Hikari. He is an unruly boss who also has two footmen by his side. Once you have studied his special attacks, you will come to know that defeating Ritsu is a piece of cake. However, you will need to watch out for Ritsu’s Murderous Aura as this attack will always keep you on your toes.

Special Attacks What They Do Standard Attack A normal melee attack that can hit the foe once dealing 30 damage Heavy Slash A Physical attack similar to the melee attack but more potent causing 40 damage Trifold Slash A melee attack that slashes you thrice causing 15 damage with each slash, results in a total of 45 damage after the attack ends Heave Sand An Attack that takes away your sight and leaves you blinded Armor Cleaver Makes your defenses weaker Murderous Aura or the Blade of the Sands Boost mode for Ritsu in which he lets out a heavily charged attack that can deal 120 damage

How to defeat Ritsu Mishuyo in Octopath Traveler 2

Ritsu Mishuyo does not come to the fight alone and brings two of his henchmen along. However, being outnumbered is not something to be worried about. Ritsu comes with only 5 shields so you can easily break his defenses and take him down.

Ritsu’s henchmen only have one shield each so you should take them down first and then concentrate on your fight with Ritsu, the real boss.

Ritsu Mishuyo and his underlings are vulnerable against the sword. You should stick to your Sword-based attacks to get rid of them. The ‘Aggressive Slash’ attack will be your best friend in this fight and boosting this attack will multiply your winning chances.

Hikari will also discover his latent power ‘Shadow’s Hold’ during this fight. After the latent power gauge is filled, you can use the Tenretsuzan to finish off Ritsu while he is defenseless.

Best party for Ritsu Mishuyo

In Octopath Traveler 2, Hikari alone can easily fight off Ritsu Mishuyo with a well-planned strategy considering his weaknesses and vulnerabilities.

The best party to include while fighting Ritsu Mishuyo can be Hikari and Ochette as they both complement each other’s physical prowess.

You can also bring Throne and Temenos and assign them Merchant’s secondary job to get the most out of them.

What else to bring to the fight?

Before engaging in a fight with Ritsu Mishuyo, you need to have the ‘Herb of Light’. This item will cure the blindness caused by Ritsu’s Heave Sand.

‘Inspiriting Plum’ will also help you restore 40 SP in the fight against Ritsu. You can buy this item for 240 leaves from Traveling Peddler’s shops and Provisioner stores. It can also be found hidden in chests.

Similarly, bringing ‘Healing Grape’ to the fight will be of immense help. This item costs only 50 leaves and restores 500 HP.