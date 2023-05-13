Octopath Traveler 2 Plukk Boss Guide

Plukk is the enemy boss that you will be facing in Chapter 2 of Castti’s storyline in Octopath Traveler 2. She is a mercenary who is seen with her two lackeys Mikk and Makk. There are other bosses in Chapter 2 as well and which you need assistance for them as well, we have got you covered.

During the second chapter, Greg will hire her to intimidate you but she will have other plans which will involve her fighting you. After this, the Boss fight will ensue between Castti and Plukk in the game.

However, keep in mind that before facing Plukk and her allies your skill Level needs to be more than Level 18. The reason is that Plukk has heavy defenses and is guarded by her lackeys Mikk and Makk which prevent you from damaging her in the battle.

Defeating Plukk underlings “Mikk and Makk” will earn you the Soldiers Spear and Silver Hatchet. Similarly, by defeating the enemy boss Plukk, you will receive the “Drifting Dagger” as a reward for completing this boss fight in Octopath Traveler 2.

Plukk location

You will come across Plukk in Chapter 2 of Castti’s story. During this chapter, you will meet with a sick Rosa and depart north towards Winterbloom.

There you need to go into the bar. Once you reach the upper portion you will find Rosa’s daughter “Melia” being kidnapped by Greg who has hired Plukk and her underlings to dominate the situation.

Castle tries to reason with Greg, but he doesn’t listen and then Plukk shoves him aside and comes forward. As Castti tries to save Melia, Plukk and her lackeys Mikk and Makk will intercede and challenge her to a fight in Octopath Traveler 2.

Plukk weaknesses

Plukk is not an as easy foe but she has her fair share of weaknesses. These include:

Sword attacks

Dagger attacks

Axe attacks

Fire attacks

Since she will be accompanied by two of her lackeys, you need to know Pluff weaknesses as well as her lackey weaknesses. Here are the attacks you want to use against the first lackey.

Polearm attacks

Bow attacks

Ice attacks

Moving onwards, her second lackey Makk has the following weakness:

Bow attacks

Thunder attacks

Wind attacks

Ice attacks

Plukk special attacks

Plukk has a good defense in terms of 7 SP. She uses the following heavy attack on your party.

Special Attacks What They Do Swing Plukk uses this attack to damage all your party members at the same time. This attack has a damage rating of “853” on each member.

Plukk lackey’s “Mikk and Makk” attacks include:

Special Attacks What They Do Attack Mikk and Makk resort to usually general melee attacks on a single member of your party causing a small amount of damage. Mutiny This attack is used by both Mikk and Makk individually to target your party members. Bemusing Strike Makk uses this attack to target one of your allies with a damage rating of “309”.

How to defeat Plukk in Octopath Traveler 2

Facing Plukk is not an easy task since you will have to first deal with her lackeys Mikk and Makk. Both of them have 4 Shield Points (SP) and Plukk has 7 Shield Points(SP).

Your attacks won’t damage Plukk if you don’t deal with her underlings first. So you need to focus on them and proceed to attack them with Bow and Ice attacks. Using these constant attacks you will be able to break their shields and in doing so Plukk’s weakness will be unlocked for you.

Once you dealt with her lackeys you can then shift your attacks to breaking her SP. If you keep one of her lackeys barely alive then you can insert massive damage on her to break her defenses further.

So your plan should be to break her subordinates first which would leave Plukk open to your attacks, and this would break her with relative ease.

Finally, you can finish Plukk and her subordinates off by using Osvald’s staff attack (x4) paired with his Merchant Skills “Hired Help”. Using this skill you can deal the finishing blow on Plukk and win this Boss fight in Octopath Traveler 2.

Best party for Plukk

In order to deal with Plukk and her underlings Mikk and Makk you can implore the following Party members. These include:

Party Members Attacks Throne Throne uses the Axe attacks (x12) combined with her Hunter skills “Cleaving Blow”. This unleashes a powerful axe attack on Plukk. She can use the Item Ice Soulstone (M) to deal massive ice damage to Plukk’s underlings which results in damage of “1430” each. Castti Castti can use her Scholar skills Ice wind to deal with Ice attacks on Plukk. Moreover, she can also resort to skills like Fireball to deal fire attacks on the enemy. Osvald Osvald can use Staff attacks along with Scholar skills Icewind to deal Ice-based attack damage of “58” on both Mikk and Makk. He can also deploy items like Fire Soulstone (M) to deal heavy fire damage of “1430” on Plukk. Ochette She can use her Warrior skill “Aggressive Slash” to unleash a sword attack on Plukk and her lackeys. Ochette can also use Animal instincts to deploy “Beastly Claws”. This is a powerful physical attack that results in damage of “2172” on Plukk.

What else to bring to the fight?

As mentioned earlier, this fight will be based on how you deal with Plukk’s allies first before engaging her in battle. Once you break their shield Plukk’s weakness will be unlocked so focus your attacks on them.

During the battle, you can use Castti’s “Medicinal Concoction” by adding 2 ingredients to trigger its effect. This paired with the Pomegranate Leaf and the Strengthening Serum can be used in restoring your party member’s BP and SP during the Plukk boss battle in Octopath Traveler 2.