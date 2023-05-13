How To Get The JP Augmentor In Octopath Traveler 2

The JP Augmentor is one of the most important accessories that you can find in Octopath Traveler 2. It increases the Job Point (JP) drop rates for you to unlock more skills in less time.

One of the best late-game items in the game, the JP Augmentor accessory gives you one of two types of points every time you finish a battle: JP or EXP.

Generally, Job Points are scarce, and it’s not easy to obtain an amount that can make a significant difference. Therefore, you will have to grind and invest a lot of time for Job Points – but not if the JP Augmentor has something to do about that.

There are likely other methods to grind for JP and EXP as well. However, the JP drop rate boost you get with this item allows you to skip most of the efforts in the process.

That said, the JP Augmentor would be a valuable item to have if you’re looking to pump up those JP numbers up. However, knowing where to find the JP Augmentor in Octopath Traveler 2 is a knowledge most players still seek.

JP Augmentor location

Each of the seven playable characters in Octopath Traveler 2 starts off with their own class – or “Jobs”, more specifically – that determines their play style. Over the course of the game, you will be able to unlock more skills for a specific job, or even a secondary job for a particular character.

To unlock more of these skills and to expand your character’s versatility, you will require a lot of Job Points (JP), which you get as a reward for dealing damage in battle. The JP Augmentor is the item that you need if you want to increase the drop rate of JP.

The Octopath Traveler 2 JP Augmentor location can be a bit hard to find. This item is located in the Cavern of Waves which is a level 48 dungeon filled with dangerous enemies.

Located in a dungeon of such high a level, you would be correct to assume that this is somewhat of a late-game item, but you can still get it early on if you have the right skills for it.

To reach the Cavern of Waves you must first head over to the Beasting Bay Anchorage, which is a Danger Level 11 area on the island of Toto’haha. You can come here via a ship or a boat, which you can find near Canalbrine or New Delsta.

From Beasting Bay Anchorage, you have to catch another boat to reach the Cavern of Waves. You will find this boat at the docks, which is just up the arches to the right of the save point.

Use the boat to make your way to another small island west of the Beasting Bay. The only things on this island are a dock for your boat and the entrance to the Cavern of Waves.

Now, you’re good to go if you’re with a party of level 48 characters or above. If you are at a lower level, however, you will still be able to collect this item, but you will have to avoid most of the enemies.

Two skills will come in handy here:

Cleric’s Evil Ward skill allows you to leave fights as you start them.

skill allows you to leave fights as you start them. Scholar’s Evasive Maneuver skill reduces the number of random encounters with enemies.

If you don’t have these skills available, you can also quit the game and reload the save to start off at the point before the encounter, hence skipping it in that way.

Following these evasive tactics, you must move east from the save point and then head north up the stairs to reach a fork in your path. At this fork, take a right to loot the JP Augmentor from a chest.