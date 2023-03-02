Octopath Traveler 2 Glacis Boss Guide

In Octopath Traveler 2, Glacis is a boss encountered in Ochette’s storyline. She is found in one of the three boss routes found in the second chapter, with the other two being for Cateracta and Tera.

Ochette embarks on a journey to find Glacis as she is the only one who can help in an upcoming battle. After encountering Glacis on a mountaintop, Ochette discovers that Glacis has been protecting a broken egg.

Upon investigation, it is revealed that years ago, humans broke Glacis’s egg out of spite. This made Glacis lose all hope in humanity and she started thinking of humans as her worst enemies.

You need Glacis on your side for the battle of the Night of the Scarlet Moon. But for this, you first need to calm her down by defeating her in Octopath Traveler 2.

This can’t be done unless you don’t know about her weaknesses, special attacks, and most importantly the path to her lair.

Glacis location

While playing through Ochette’s Storyline, you will come across the Glacis boss in Chapter 2 of Glacis’s Route.

In this chapter, you are looking for her as Glacis is the only creature that is predicted to be able to offer protection during the battle of the Night of the Scarlet Moon. You need to head to Stormhail and venture up a bridge that will lead you to the sacred peak of Altahe. On the summit of this peak, you will encounter Glacis and initiate the boss fight in hope of calming her down.

Glacis weaknesses

To increase your winning odds against her, you need to know what are Octopath Traveler 2 Glacis weaknesses. To inflict great physical damage to Glacis, you can exploit her vulnerability toward Daggers, Spears, and Bows. These weapons are exactly what you need to break Glacis’s defenses.

Being an Ice beast, Glacis is prone to Fire damage. Use fire-based attacks to deal elemental damage.

Glacis special attacks

The blizzard indicates that Glacis is an Ice boss and most of her attacks are rooted in this element. She does not have many special attacks so defeating her is like child’s play, provided that you are exploiting her weaknesses adequately.

Special Attacks What They Do Silver Wind A Physical Attack causing 700 damage Absolute Zero A Physical attack that renders one of your allies non-functional Icy Lance A Physical attack that causes 1000 damage

How to defeat Glacis in Octopath Traveler 2

The Octopath Traveler 2 Glacis boss has 7 Sheild Points that you need to get past to defeat her. This Icy beast is sturdy and stands her ground firmly unless you target her weaknesses and bring her to submission.

Your foremost strategy is to use Attacks based on the weapons she is prone to. Dagger, sword, and spear attacks are a nightmare for Glacis.

You can rely on Ochette’s Beastly Howl to lower Glacis’s physical and elemental defenses.

Osvald’s skill ‘Alephan’s Wisdom’ is a great move as it will increase the intensity of elemental damage three-folds. You can use Fire-based elemental spells afterward to embark on the path of victory.

Exploiting the Dagger weakness, you can use Aeber’s Reckoning to unleash a powerful dagger attack.

After defeating Glacis, you can capture her and turn her on your side.

Best party for Glacis

The best party setup for Glacis is Ochette, Osvald, Throne, and Partitio.

Throne can reduce Glacis’s physical defense and Osvald’s elemental attacks can deal massive damage to Glacis. If you need to analyze Glacis and need to know about her current HP, Osvald is your man.

Partitio can act as a BP supporter and donate his BP to another ally. He is also a great Defensive Buffer.

What else to bring to the fight?

There is no special item that you need to bring while fighting Glacis. Executing appropriate attacks after carefully considering this boss’s weaknesses is your key to defeating her.

After defeating Glacis, you will earn ‘Guardian’s Iceblade’ as your loot. You will be rewarded with the following: