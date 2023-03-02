Octopath Traveler 2 Doron And Veron Boss Guide

Doron and Veron are two bosses that you face at the same time in Octopath Traveler 2 as part of Castti’s storyline. They are gruesome-looking creatures that are actually not that hard to defeat.

There is a little trick here where you need to exploit their weaknesses to target one of them before switching to the other. If you try to take on both of them, though, things are going to get ugly.

Here is where you will encounter the Octopath Traveler 2 Doron and Veron boss fight.

Doron and Veron location

The monsters are inside a cave on the southern side of Canalbrine. You can use the ship to travel through the woods to reach the tunnel having many broken bars.

You need to cross the tunnel and reach a cave, at the end of which await the Octopath Traveler 2 Doron and Veron boss duo.

Doron and Veron weakness

The elemental damage through Ice and Dark is a nightmare for Doron. This creature has low HP and only two shield points for you to destroy.

However, Veron shows weakness against Wind and Dark abilities. You can also use an Axe to exploit the vulnerability of the boss. Both creatures are weak against Castti due to her Ice abilities and latent powers.

Doron and Veron special attacks

The fight occurs at the start of your journey with Castti, so the recommended level is 7. But you can also defeat these creatures even at lower levels.

Doron and Veron basic attacks are weak, dealing less than ten damage per strike. However, you still need to stay cautious of the special attacks that can take out around 25 percent of your HP.

Special Attacks What They Do Tear Off Inflicts 32 damage. Sludge It makes you miss your turn. Crushing Attack Inflicts 37 damage. Venom The poisoned effect inflicts around 80 damage over time. Spit Venom Throws a line of poison, dealing 70 damage.

How to defeat Doron and Veron in Octopath Traveler 2

There is only one strategy to adopt when it comes to defeating the Doron and Veron duo bosses. You need to make use of the Icicle abilities and focus all of your Axe and elemental attacks on Veron from the start of the fight.

You need to break Veron and push Doron to eat the other boss. The fight is almost over, but use BP to unleash a high-damage Icicle attack to finish off both the bosses.

It will be perfect if you wait for Latent Power to charge and use it to consume items that restore your HP and SP. This way, your health regeneration will be more than your enemies’ damage.

The items you use are not consumed during latent power usage, but you still get the benefits. This way, you can keep spamming the usage and healing at every opportunity.

Moreover, it is also recommended to use the Cleansing Leaf ability that you can find in the Medical Concoction tab of Castti.

Doron and Veron use poison to deal passive damage, and with the cleansing ability, all such buffs are removed, and you can fight longer without worrying about your draining health in combat.

What else to bring to the fight?

You only need to bring armor and healing items like Healing Grape to the battle. Buying a sturdy shield before facing the two bosses is also better. However, no matter how you put it, the battle is going to be an easy one.

There are some rewards that you receive after successfully showing the two bosses their rightful place in Octopath 2.