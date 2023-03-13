No Plans for Diablo 4 on Game Pass

Blizzard Entertainment recently announced that the Diablo 4 beta is going to be coming soon, specifically running from March 17 to March 19, this weekend. However, Microsoft’s Rod Fergusson recently revealed on Twitter that the game will not be coming to the Xbox Game Pass service. This could however, change after Microsoft succeeds in acquiring Activision Blizzard.

Diablo IV could make an appearance on Gamepass after a while though when the game is somewhat older. Perhaps, around the release of new expansions, Acitvision and Microsoft could decide to bring the base version to Game Pass. For now however, the game would only be purchase to play and won’t be available at Game pass on launch.

Diablo 4 takes place a long while after Diablo 3, and shows a Sanctuary in Crisis as Lilith, the Daughter of Hatred and one of Sanctuary’s creators, has been released from her prison and walks the world again, causing all manner of unpleasant creatures to come out of the woodwork, and for Sanctuary itself to change.

So far we’ve had a number of classes revealed as well: the Barbarian, Druid, Sorceress, Rogue, and Necromancer. We’ll likely get to experience all of these in the beta itself, showing off what each of these new heroes can do as they set out on their journey to save Sanctuary.

Hopefully, this Diablo game will have better luck on launch than the previous one did; Diablo 3’s launch was highly anticipated and the game had a great many problems when it first launched. Hopefully Blizzard has learned from the experience and this time around Diablo 4 will launch relatively smoothly, as well.

Of course, the entire reason for Diablo 4 not being on Game Pass is likely to prevent what might be a much larger opening than Blizzard could handle now; while Diablo 3 was a very popular game, Diablo 4 might be even more so, even with the horrific PR disaster that Activision-Blizzard has suffered through for the past year.

Although the beta coming this weekend is for pre-orders only, players who on’t want to pre-order the game but are still interested in it can participate in the open beta that starts March 24. Participating in either beta will get players a Wolf Puppy pet that can follow them around on their adventures.

Diablo 4 is slated to be releasing on June 6 of this year for Playstation 4, Xbox One, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.