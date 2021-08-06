There Is No Modern Warfare 3 Remastered, Says Activision

Rumors have apparently been going around for the past few months about the possibility of a remastering of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. However, Activision has now come out and said that a Modern Warfare 3 Remastered game doesn’t exist, despite the other two games in the trilogy being remastered campaign-wise.

Even though Modern Warfare Remastered came out alongside Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and Modern Warfare 2 got a campaign remastering as well, Activision apparently doesn’t see any point in doing the same for Modern Warfare 3 to finish up the plotline.

Modern Warfare 3 deals with the fallout of the previous two games, as Soap McTavish and Captain Price attempt to finish what they started by killing General Shepherd and doing the same to Russian ultranationalist Vladimir Makarov, while World War 3 rages across Europe.

Exactly why Activision won’t be finishing the trilogy through a remaster isn’t known, though it might be that they don’t think it will be profitable enough to be worth it. Plus, with the current multiple lawsuits that Activision Blizzard is facing, they may have other things on their minds.

A Modern Warfare 3 Remastered campaign could definitely look good now, especially since the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 have both come out and have all the potential to make new Call of Duty games look exceptional. This, coupled with the much grander scale of Modern Warfare 3, could have helped it look even better than before.

Then again, Activision has become more and more concerned with Call of Duty: Warzone lately, even to the detriment of putting off announcements for new titles and pulling in non-Call of Duty studios like Toys for Bob (known for the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Edition and Spyro Reignited trilogies) to work on it, so, again they might just not care about a Modern Warfare 3 Remastered version now.

So, if you’ve been waiting for one since the other two Modern Warfare games got remastered, you’ll unfortunately be waiting forever, for the foreseeable future.