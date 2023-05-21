This Nioh The Samurai From Sawayama walkthrough will help you with the entire mission and will guide you how to win the Obsidian Samurai Boss fight.

The Samurai From Sawayama mission is a very simple mission, however, the boss at the end of the mission, The Obsidian Samurai, could be a challenging foe if you are not careful.

For more help on Nioh, read out our Character Builds Guide, Skills Unlocks Guide, and Best Stats Guide.

Nioh The Samurai From Sawayama

When The Samurai From Sawayama begins there will be a shrine just ahead so rest there and prepare for the journey ahead.

Take the steps down and follow the halls to take out the Yokai to the left and stay to the left while keep going straight to enter the next series of rooms to find an Amrita Fiend.

Kill it and open the double sliding doors then head left and then take a right. Now take the first left taking you down the steps. Make a left at the landing and then right into the next room.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Another Amrita Fiend will be waiting for you, so take it out and open the double doors. Go left and then take the first right where another Amrita Fiend will be roaming. Kill it and head right and head down the stairs to your left.

Head out to the tunnel and follow it until you encounter a Wheel Monk. Proceed ahead and stay on your left and you will come to a chamber with an archer and a shadow realm that will reveal a One-Eyed Oni. Defeat it and obtain Gaoler’s Keychain.

Take the stairs out that will take you out of this room and follow them up. Along the path, you will encounter Dwellers tossing explosives at you.

Keep going up and take a right to open the double doors. Go through the door and go right where you will find an Amrita Fiend. Kill it and open the double doors and head down the hallway.

In the next room, there will be a shadow realm that reveals a Spider. Kill it and go down the hallway from here to come to a room where you will encounter another Amrita Fiend.

Kill it and progress forward into the next room and head left down the hall to come to a large double door.

Open the door to unlock a shortcut and make an about face into the room and head left to open the other set of double doors.

Keep going ahead into the next room where you will face off against a mob of Yokai.

Deal with them and head through the hallway to the next room and open the double doors to the left for a shortcut. Head down the central stairs here and open the double doors. Beyond this door, you will face the Obsidian Samurai.

Obsidian Samurai Boss

The Obsidian Samurai uses an Axe in mid stance. Keep dodging away his attacks and when you get the chance, hit him hard.

A spear works the best as it’s easier to get damaging hits in with that weapon. His deadly axe attack is slow so dodge and only hit him when he misses the attack.

Keep repeating this process even when he uses dual katanas to attack you though dodging dual katanas is much more difficult (Your living weapon may help with this part)

Once you have defeated the Obsidian Boss, you can move on with the story.